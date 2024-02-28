Israeli AI leaders AI21 Labs, Lightricks and D-ID unveil notable new products for GenAI





A number of Israeli companies in the AI ​​field have released new products in recent days, suggesting a promising future for the sector amid war and difficult economic conditions. AI21 Labs, Lightricks, and D-ID all announced features that will expand their footprint and improve productivity for users around the world.

Lightricks, which provides video and photo editing tools through apps such as Facetune, Photoleap, and Videoleap, has announced the release of LTX Studio. GenAI-powered video production and filmmaking platform helps users tell stories through images, video, text, and sound while reducing costs and increasing creativity.

Its features include automatic scripting, scene control, character consistency, and camera control. In post-production, LTX Studio helps with rough cuts, real-time feedback and adjustments, and visualization of ideas.

LTX Studio opens a new world for expressing creativity at scale and changes the landscape of video production for creators, filmmakers, studios and marketers, said Zeev Farbman, CEO and co-founder of Lightricks. says Mr. The visual stories created by the filmmakers and creators we chose to first test LTX Studio are deeply inspirational and demonstrate the powerful capabilities of our new product. I was excited to be on the frontier of this new creative era.

Also on Wednesday, Startup Nation heard from AI21 Labs, who announced their new next-generation Summarize Conversation solution. New task-specific models save customers time and accuracy by summarizing conversations such as transcripts, meeting notes, and chats, saving time and resources. This functionality can be used by teams across industries such as insurance, banking and finance, healthcare, and retail, including support calls and customer service agents, financial reporting, market reports for analysts, podcasts, and legal proceedings.

As organizations seek to improve efficiency and accuracy, the summary of conversational task-specific models represents a breakthrough in the power of generative AI to deliver immediate value. Oli Goshen, co-CEO and co-founder of AI21, said: .

This new tool joins Contextual Answers, the enterprise's task-specific model (TSM) suite, released last summer. TSM is a small, specialized model that is specially trained on the most common enterprise use cases, such as summarization, making it more reliable, secure, and accurate.

Finally, D-ID, the Israeli AI platform that generates digital humans, announced the general availability of the D-ID Agent. These customized autonomous AI avatars can receive verbal commands from users and respond in multiple languages ​​while using facial expressions and hand gestures. Businesses will be able to integrate D-ID agents into their digital platforms to enhance customer experience and marketing with human-like interactions.

D-ID agent tools address the growing demand for more natural digital interactions that help foster mutual understanding, emotional connection, and trust. It utilizes Natural User Interface (NUI) which allows the avatar to converse more accurately with human users and respond accurately, intelligently and quickly within her 2 seconds with over 90% accuracy.

“As LLMs (Large Language Models) become more important to enterprises, it is natural to move from text-based interactions to audio and video,” said Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID. I understand that there is,” he said. Eliran Kuta, CTO and co-founder, added: “Today's digital interactions need to be seamless, intuitive and real, and agents enable businesses to deliver just that.”

