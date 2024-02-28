Google CEO says Gemini image generation failure is 'unacceptable'





Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about the company's recent troubles after its AI-powered Gemini image generation tool started over-correcting for diversity in past images. Mentioned. He said the development of the situation was unacceptable and that the company was working around the clock to resolve the issue, according to an internal employee memo released by Semaphore.

Perfect AI will never exist, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, but we know the hurdles are high and we will keep trying no matter how long it takes, Pichai wrote to staff. I did. Then, take a hard look at what happened and try to fix it at scale.

Pichai remains optimistic about the future of the Gemini chatbot, formerly known as Bard, noting that the team has already seen significant improvements across a wide range of prompts. Gemini's image generation functionality will remain paused until the remediation is fully completed.

This started when Gemini users began noticing that the generator began outputting historically inaccurate images, including photos depicting Nazis and America's Founding Fathers as people of color. This quickly became a hot topic on social media, with the words “woke” being thrown around a lot.

Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president of knowledge and information, said it wasn't because of an awakening, but rather a series of misalignments. Essentially, the model was fine-tuned to take into account the diverse group of people in the photo, but it clearly didn't take into account cases that shouldn't show range. This has led to controversial images, such as people of color appearing as Vikings and Native American Catholic popes.

Raghavan also said the model became more cautious over time, sometimes misinterpreting certain prompts as sensitive and refusing to respond. This would explain reports that the model refused to produce images of white people.

It appears that the company was trying to please a global audience while also ensuring that its models didn't fall into the traps of rival products, such as sexually explicit images or depictions of real people. Tuning these AI models is a very delicate task, and the software can easily make ridiculous errors. That's what they do. In any case, I prefer a historically inaccurate Catholic pope to an unexpectedly violent image any day. I write this down to remind you that AI still has a long way to go.

As for Gemini, the company promises that the image generator will be back in the near future, but to ensure this never happens again, it will require structural changes, updated product guidelines, improvements to the boot process, and robustness. A series of modifications and tests, including extensive evaluation and testing, are still required. Red team and technical recommendations.

