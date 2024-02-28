It's an honor to launch the first foldable foldable phone to compete with Samsung





Chinese technology company Honor plans to launch a flip phone this year, CEO George Zhao told CNBC at Mobile World Congress 2024. This will be the company's first foray into vertical folding style smartphones, which have been popularized by brands like Samsung and Motorola.

Null Photo | Null Photo | Getty Images

Barcelona, ​​Spain Honor told CNBC it will launch a flip phone this year. This will be the Chinese technology company's first foray into the vertical folding style of smartphones popularized by brands such as Samsung and Motorola.

“Foldable” refers to a smartphone with a foldable display. There are currently two styles of smartphones on the market: one that folds like a book, and one that folds vertically like an old-fashioned flip phone but has no visible hinge.

The move to launch flip-fold products is in line with Honor's foray into the luxury market, where it is looking to challenge companies like Samsung and Apple.

Honor's CEO George Zhao told CNBC in an exclusive interview at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona: “We are in the final stages internally this year, preparing to launch our foldable phone. “I'm doing it,” he said.

“We are very positive about future foldable products.”

Honor has already launched a number of foldable phones in the market. The latest one is the Honor Magic V2, which was launched last year. However, all of Honor's current folding devices are book-style folding devices.

Honor already has a number of smartphones on the market that can fold like a book, including the July 2023 Magic V2 shown here. The Chinese tech company is currently preparing to launch a vertical folding style smartphone, the company's CEO George Chao told CNBC at Mobile World Congress.

honor

The entry into flip-folding products will expose Honor to a different price point. Flip-style phones, such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, are often cheaper than horizontal-style folding devices.

Foldable devices are considered high-end devices in the smartphone world. Sales of luxury smartphones priced over $600 are likely to increase in 2023, while the overall market will decline, according to Counterpoint Research. This is one of the reasons why Honor targets the high-end market.

According to Counterpoint Research, sales of foldable phones are expected to increase by 40% year-on-year to 22 million units in 2024. However, Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research, said demand for flip-folds may be slowing because “expecting aggressive pricing for flip form factors is difficult.” .

“I think this will create a market gap for new vendors to enter or expand into the flip segment and test the market.”

Honor, which was spun off from Huawei in 2020 following U.S. sanctions, has sought to thrive as an independent brand. Honor achieved early success in China and is now focused on growth in international markets where it is not yet among the world's top five companies.

Mr. Zhao said he hopes overseas sales will surpass China in the next three to five years.

Honor's AI push

Like most device manufacturers at MWC, Honor touted the potential of AI.

For Zhao, the technology's value comes when the device can predict what the user wants to do next.

For example, if you receive a message from a friend asking to meet for dinner, your device can predict whether you will open the restaurant's name in your map app or reply to the message.

“Honor's strategy in the future is for AI to reshape user interaction. It will become intent-based user interaction, so it may be able to understand the user's requirements when interacting with a mobile phone. “No,” Zhao said.

At MWC, Honor showed off an AI-powered feature on its Magic 6 Pro handset that can track your eyes.

The company also demonstrated a chatbot built on Meta's Llama 2 AI model.

Honor announced its intention to go public last year. Mr. Zhao said that preparations are underway for an initial public offering, but the final listing date and listing destination have not been decided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/28/honor-to-launch-its-first-foldable-flip-phone-to-challenge-samsung-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos