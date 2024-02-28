Is ChatGPT making scientists significantly more productive? The pros and cons of using AI





In a 2023 Nature survey of scientists, 30% said they had used generative AI tools to write manuscripts. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga MAG/AFP via Getty

More than a year after its public debut, ChatGPT continues to garner attention.

The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot was released as a free-to-use tool in November 2022 by OpenAI, a technology company in San Francisco, California. Two months later, ChatGPT was already listed as an author on several research papers.

ChatGPT 1 year later: Who is using it, how, and why?

Academic publishers are rushing to announce policies regarding the use of ChatGPT and other large-scale language models (LLMs) in the writing process. By October of last year, 87 of the top 100 scientific journals provided authors with guidance on generative AI that can create text, images, and other content, researchers reported in The BMJ on January 31. .

But that's not the only way ChatGPT and other LLMs are starting to change scientific writing. Savvas Papagiannidis, a digital innovation researcher at Newcastle University in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, said that in a competitive academic environment, tools that allow researchers to publish more are a very attractive proposition. states that it will be.

As generative AI continues to improve, publishers, funders, and scientists need to understand what is the ethical use of LLMs and how over-reliance on these tools promotes hyper-productivity in research. You need to consider what it says about the environment.

Do scientists routinely use LLMs to write papers?

According to Debora Weber-Wulff, a computer scientist at HTW Berlin University of Applied Sciences, ChatGPT was not as user-friendly before its public release as it is now. The interface of her old GPT model was something only computer scientists would like.

In the past, researchers typically required specialized knowledge to use advanced LLMs. Now, GPT has democratized it to some extent, Papagiannidis says.

This democratization has facilitated the use of LLM in research writing. A 2023 Nature survey of more than 1,600 scientists found that nearly 30% have used generative AI tools to write a manuscript, and about 15% have used them to write a grant proposal. I answered.

The LLM has many other uses. These help scientists write code, brainstorm research ideas, and conduct literature reviews. His LLMs with other developers have improved as well, including Google's Gemini and Claude 2 from his San Francisco AI company Anthropic. According to Thomas Lancaster, a computer scientist at Imperial College London, researchers with the right skills will develop their own personalized LLM, fine-tuned to suit their writing style and scientific field. It is said that it can also be done.

What are the benefits for researchers?

Approximately 55% of respondents to the Nature survey felt that the main benefit of generative AI is the ability to edit and translate texts for non-native English speakers. Similarly, a poll by the European Research Council (ERC), which funds research in Europe, found that 75% of more than 1,000 ERC grant recipients believe that generative AI will reduce language barriers in research by 2030. A report released in December revealed that people feel this will be alleviated. 2.

85% of ERC survey respondents believe that repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, such as literature reviews, can be taken on by generative AI. Additionally, 38% feel that generative AI will promote productivity in science, such as by allowing researchers to write papers at a faster pace.

What are the disadvantages?

Although ChatGPT's output is convincingly human-like, Weber-Wulff cautions that LLMs can still make linguistic mistakes that readers will notice. This is one of the reasons she insists that researchers acknowledge her use of LLM in her papers. Chatbots are also known to generate fabricated information called hallucinations.

How ChatGPT and other AI tools are disrupting scientific publishing

And the productivity gains that an LLM brings have their downsides. Speeding up the article writing process could increase journal throughput and reduce the burden on editors and reviewers even further than they currently do. As the number of papers continues to grow each year, Lancaster says, there aren't enough people to continue providing free peer review for publishers. He points out that alongside researchers who openly use and acknowledge LLM, there are also those who covertly use the tool to churn out low-value research.

Papagiannidis says it's difficult to find meaningful research among the already large number of papers. This will prove to be even more difficult if ChatGPT and other his LLMs increase their output.

We need to go back and consider what the reward system in academia looks like, Weberwolf says. The current publish-or-perish model rewards researchers who consistently publish. But many argue that we need to move to a system that prioritizes quality over quantity. For example, Weber-Wolf says that the German Research Foundation only allows grant applicants to include 10 of his publications in their proposals. She wants to focus on producing really good, high-level papers, she says.

What is the position of scientific publishers on the use of LLM?

According to research by The BMJ, 24 of the 100 largest publishers, collectively responsible for more than 28,000 journals, provided guidance on generative AI by October of last year1. Journals with generative AI policies tend to allow some use of ChatGPT and other his LLMs, as long as they are properly recognized.

For example, Springer Nature states that the use of LLM must be documented in a separate section of the method or manuscript, a guideline introduced in January 2023. However, generative AI tools do not meet the authors' criteria. AI tools cannot assume such liability. (Nature's news team is editorially independent from its publisher, Springer Nature.)

Enforcing these rules is easier said than done, as unpublished AI-generated text is difficult for publishers and reviewers to find. Some detectives have figured it out through subtle phrases and mistranslations. Unlike plagiarism, where you have clear source material, you can't prove that it was written by an AI, Weberwolf says. Although researchers are rushing to develop his LLM detection tool, they have yet to find one that seems to produce results convincing enough to screen journal submissions. said Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the Science family of magazines.

What about other uses?

As of November, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, which publishes Science, publicly allows some use of generative AI in manuscript preparation, but still prohibits the use of LLM during peer review, Thorp said. states. He added that this is because he and others at Science want reviewers to give their full attention to the manuscripts they are evaluating. Similarly, Springer Natures policy prohibits reviewers from uploading manuscripts to generative AI tools.

Forensic investigators discover unauthorized use of ChatGPT in paper

Some funding agencies, such as the US National Institutes of Health and the Australian Research Council, prohibit reviewers from using generated AI to review grant applications due to confidentiality concerns ( Grant applications are treated as confidential documents and the data entered will be made public). LLMs may be accessible to others). However, the ERC Scientific Council, which oversees the ERC, issued a statement in December acknowledging that researchers are using AI technology and other external support to write grant applications. Even in such cases, authors must take full responsibility for their work.

Tom Henzinger, a member of the ERC Scientific Council and a computer scientist at the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology (Klosterneuburg), said that many organizations are now demanding that creators allow all uses of generative AI. He said that he has issued a very defensive statement.

To him, ChatGPT seems no different than running a text from a colleague asking for feedback. Take advantage of every resource available to you, Henzinger says.

Despite the constantly changing rules around generative AI, Lancaster says researchers will continue to use it. There is no way to police the use of technologies like ChatGPT.

