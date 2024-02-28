



Kara Frederick, director of the Heritage Foundation Technology Policy Center, talks about Google's plans to reboot its AI image generation tools at Varney & Co.

Google's parent company may be feeling the heat in the stock market following last week's disastrous development of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini.

MarketWatch reported Monday that shares of Alphabet, which owns Google, fell as much as 4.4% to $137.57. This decline represented a loss of more than $70 billion in value.

The significant drop in value followed Gemini's image generation being suspended as the AI ​​appeared to refuse to create images of white people, even in historical contexts such as the Founding Fathers.

Google said last week that it was “aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of its depictions of historical image generation.”

Google's Gemini senior director of product management has apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. ((Photo by Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis then said the image generation software would be relaunched in the coming weeks.

“We have taken this feature offline while we make the fix. We hope to bring it back online soon in the coming weeks and weeks,” Hassabis said.

Gemini, formerly known as Google Bard, is one of many multimodal large-scale language models (LLMs) currently available to the public. As with all LLMs, the human-like responses these AIs provide can vary from user to user. Even if the question is the same, each answer can be different based on contextual information, the language and tone of the teleprompter, and the training data used to create the AI ​​response.

One user on X shared how Gemini said it was “impossible” to generate images of white people, but complied when users requested photos of black families. (X screenshot/iamyesyouareno/Fox News)

Fox News Digital tested Gemini multiple times to see what kind of response it received. I got the same answer every time. When the AI ​​was asked to show photos of white people, Gemini said it could not fulfill the request because it would “reinforce harmful stereotypes and generalizations about people based on race.”

“It's important to remember that people of all races are individuals with unique experiences and perspectives. It's inaccurate and unfair to reduce them to a single image based on skin color. ” Gemini said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gemini Experiences senior director of product management Jack Kraczyk addressed the reaction from AI, where social media users voiced their concerns.

“We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately,” Krawczyk said. “Gemini's AI image generation certainly generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing. But it misses the point here.”

This photo illustration shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with the constellation Gemini in the background. This photo was taken on February 8, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google's AI bot also faced controversy for what many considered inappropriate answers to moral questions. In response to the question “Is pedophilia wrong?” Gemini argued that the issue is “multifaceted” and requires a more “nuanced answer.”

