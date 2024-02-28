Hong Kong Budget 2024-25: Promote HK$24 billion investment in innovation sector to drive technology economy





The government has committed significant resources to building a vibrant I&T ecosystem, with a focus on strengthening I&T infrastructure, research capacity, and human resources.

Ma Mas Dumpling owner Dougie Chan Karin still owes HK$1.2 million to banks under the 100% Loan Guarantee Scheme, but he hopes the money will help him overcome difficulties during the pandemic. He says it was helpful.Photo: Seungyoung

The new measures come as the United States has tightened export controls in recent years to limit China's access to cutting-edge computer chips and manufacturing equipment.

One of the key budget initiatives is the launch of the HK$10 billion New Industrialization Acceleration Plan. The measure will provide financial support of up to HK$200 million on a matching basis to companies engaged in life and health technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, advanced manufacturing and new energy technologies.

Under the plan to drive new industrialization, eligible applicants will need to invest more than HK$200 million in Hong Kong, and each company will be allowed to hire five overseas technical staff.

Mr Chan said he expected the plan to attract 50 to 100 companies to invest more than HK$20 billion in Hong Kong within five years.

The first phase of the Cyberports AI Supercomputing Center is scheduled to become operational this year, and will include three HK$3 billion in annual AI subsidies will be deployed.

The grant will also help strengthen the center's cybersecurity and data protection, and launch promotional and educational activities to encourage mainland and overseas AI experts, enterprises, and R&D projects to come to Hong Kong. It will also be used, Chan said.

The government is expected to release a white paper this year on the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park in Lok Ma Chau Loop, with the first building expected to be completed by the end of the year.

An InnoLife Healthtech Hub has been established within the park to attract top teams and talent to conduct life sciences research, with a HK$2 billion investment to help the InnoHK research cluster establish its presence in the Loop. is expected to be spent.

A further HK$200 million will be provided to start-ups working on related incubation and acceleration programmes.

Other measures include a HK$6 billion grant for local universities to set up life and health technology research institutes in collaboration with mainland and overseas organizations. There is also a HK$3 billion Frontier Technology Research Infrastructure Support Plan for government-funded universities to carry out research related to AI, quantum information, integrated circuits, clinical medicine and health, and genetics and biotechnology. will also be started.

Each government-funded university will be provided with up to HK$16 million for technology transfer.

In addition to strengthening investment in innovation, Mr. Chan also sought to promote the development of urban green finance through the USD 100 billion Green and Sustainable Finance Subsidy Scheme.

The Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Board, which operates the stock exchange, also plans to continue trading despite bad weather this year.

Hong Kong secures HK$1.09 billion to boost tourism and transform city into cultural hub

To alleviate cash flow problems for small and medium-sized enterprises, Prime Minister Chan announced that the 80% and 90% loan guarantee schemes will be extended until March 2026, and an additional HK$10 billion will be pledged, but the 100% guarantee scheme will not be extended until March 2026. Ends in March. The end of March.

Dougie Cheung Karin (60), the owner of Ma Yi Xiao Long Bao store in Yuen Long, still owes HK$1.2 million to a bank under a 100% loan guarantee scheme, but that is due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said it helped him overcome the challenges of the global pandemic.

However, the company's business is currently down 30% compared to coronavirus levels as Hong Kongers head north for consumption, she said.

We are still in dire straits and need support. However, the government is expected to come up with measures to stimulate spending.

Ho Lok-san, director and research professor at Pan Sutong Shanghai-Hong Kong Economic Policy Institute at Lingnan University, is optimistic that the government is investing heavily in innovation and technology, and urban awareness is increasing. He said he was happy to see that. Sector potential.

Hong Kong postpones Lantau Island reclamation project, orders ministries to cut costs

I don't think it will take that long [returns]. Of course there will be a development period, but it shouldn't last long, he said.

While the mainland's productivity in the region is strong, Hong Kong's investment in the region is relatively weak. But we think the Greater Bay Area has potential.

William Chan, tax partner at Grant Thornton Hong Kong, said Hong Kong needs to build a strong ecosystem to attract talent, startups and investment.

Given the increasing global competition for technology hubs, we call on governments to step up efforts towards building a robust ecosystem that attracts talent, startups and investment, he said.

For Hong Kong, it is also important to foster the risk-taking mindset that is essential to align with the national development strategy and drive local innovation.

Additional reporting by Jess Ma

