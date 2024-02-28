AI and silicon: Shaping future innovation





The technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and artificial intelligence is at the forefront of that transformation.

Silicon technology plays a key role in enabling the growth of AI and harmonizing hardware and software, innovation and sustainability, said Broadcom President Charlie Kawas (pictured). This strategic approach not only demonstrates technical expertise, but also a vision for the future. There, the full potential of AI will be unleashed, leading to a smarter, more connected world.

In AI, everything has changed because there are elephantine workloads that cannot be run on a single processor, Kawas said. In the future, we will need to scale out and interconnect many of these systems and racks. And guess what? Without a proper network and connectivity strategy, this won't work. This cannot be scaled up.

Kauwas spoke with theCUBE Research analysts John Furrier and Dave Vellante at MWC Barcelona during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. They discussed the important role of silicon technology in the development of AI, highlighting a strategic approach that integrates hardware and software, fosters innovation, and prioritizes sustainability. (*Disclosure below.)

AI and Silicon: The Silicon Foundation of AI

Silicon technology is playing a key role in the AI ​​revolution. His path from $4 billion to over $35 billion in Broadcom's revenue stream represents not just growth, but a strategic shift to take a leading role in the silicon industry.

Broadcom has a wide range of silicon capabilities ranging from architecture, processors, memory, protocols, signal processing and connectivity. This expansive capability, coupled with incredible investments in research and development, uniquely positions Broadcom in the AI ​​and silicon space.

It's incredible to see the transformation of what's happened from 2006 to today, Kawas said. Back in 2006, no one was talking about AI this much. That's all people talk about today. We have a broad portfolio and are very excited about the work we have done with service providers over the decades.

Broadcom's strategy revolves around the integration of various technology layers, from the chip to the stack to the application layer. This holistic approach is not only leading the way in AI efforts, but also shaping the future of the technology itself. Kawwas said his company's collaboration with VMware has strengthened the integration of the application layer with his Broadcom's hardware capabilities, a key aspect of this strategy.

What's exciting about this year, he said, is the addition of a new family member: VMware. VMware has been an investment for over 20 years in providing virtualization and full stack software capabilities to operators. We are very excited about this new level of commitment for the Broadcom family.

Driving innovation through openness, scale, and power efficiency

In addition to AI and silicon, Kawas explained that another important part of Broadcom's philosophy revolves around three core principles: openness, scale, and low power. These principles provide the basis for addressing the unique demands of AI technology. The move away from proprietary systems to more open, scalable solutions is an important trend in the technology industry, and one that Broadcom is passionate about.

“Many of the systems that exist today are proprietary and closed. Next is scale. And then power is key,” Kawwas said, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in building AI-enabled systems. .

Broadcom's approach to innovation is characterized by a commitment to openness, which enables greater scalability and adaptability in a rapidly evolving technology environment. This commitment is evident in the company's efforts to reduce power consumption, a key concern for next-generation AI systems. By integrating silicon photonics and advancing low-power technologies, Broadcom aims to significantly reduce the energy footprint of AI systems and make them more sustainable and efficient.

These capabilities that we're promoting today are also transferable to hyperscalers, where we're investing tens of billions of dollars, absolutely, Kawas said. The biggest problem we have right now is power. And I think bringing that foundational technology into custom or hybrid play is another big differentiator that we can do.

This is a complete video interview that is part of SiliconANGLE and CUBE Researchs' coverage of MWC Barcelona.

(*Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the MWC Barcelona event. No sponsors have editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

