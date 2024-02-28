Google CEO Sundar Pichai says AI app problems are 'totally unacceptable'





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has put heavy pressure on the internet company's engineers to urgently fix the Gemini AI app, calling some of the tool's responses “totally unacceptable.” It is said that

The new search tool, which the company has touted as revolutionary, allows some users to search for images of historical figures, including German soldiers during World War II and the historically white, male Pope. They requested that it be generated and were criticized. Some Gemini images depicted Nazi soldiers as black or Asian, or the Pope as a woman.

Google has temporarily suspended its Gemini image generator following backlash over the AI ​​tool's reaction.

“We would like to address recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app,” Pichai wrote in an email to employees on Tuesday. This email was first published by Semafor and confirmed by Google. “We know that some of those answers were offensive and showed bias. Let's be clear: It's completely unacceptable and we made the wrong decision.”

Gemini's image generation glitches represent a setback for Google's AI efforts, as the search giant seeks to keep pace with rivals such as Microsoft, which offers a competing AI tool, Copilot. Last month, Google rebranded Bard, the chatbot it introduced a year ago, to Gemini, describing the revamped product as its most capable AI model.

Axios technology policy reporter Maria Kuri told CBS News that tech companies “say they conduct extensive safety and ethics testing on their models.” She added, “We don't know exactly what their testing process is. Users are finding historical inaccuracies, which raises the question of whether these models are coming out too soon.” Masu.”

Pichai said in the memo that Google employees are “working around the clock to address these issues. We're already seeing significant improvements across a wide range of prompts.”

He added: “While there is no such thing as perfect AI, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, we know the hurdles are high for us and we will continue to strive no matter how long it takes. We will review whether this occurred and take appropriate action.” We will fix it massively. ”

Chatbots that utilize AI are also attracting attention for their role in this fall's US elections. Gemini and his four other widely used AI tools provide inaccurate election information more than half of the time, steering voters to non-existent polling places, according to a study released Tuesday. There was even.

Experts have expressed concern that the emergence of powerful new forms of AI could lead to voters receiving false and misleading information and discouraging them from voting.

amy pitch

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, covering business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has contributed to national news outlets such as USA Today and Consumer Reports.

