Southeast New England Marine Technology Hub





Last October, President Biden announced the designation of 31 communities across the country as regional innovation and technology hubs through the Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.

These technology hubs are expected to foster investment in technology essential to economic growth, national security and job creation, according to a White House press release.

One such hub, the Providence-Warwick Regional Ocean Tech Hub (OTH), is led by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and focuses on leveraging coastal assets for marine technology innovation.

OTH aims to advance subsea robotics, automation, advanced materials, and composites, as stated in the designation application, and seeks to leverage southeastern New England's strengths in these areas. material science they need. ”

With significant private sector involvement, including an extensive marine technology supply chain of 8,294 companies, the hub will leverage regional expertise in marine science, robotics and composites, while supporting national security and commercialization. We aim to explore dual-use opportunities for.

This designation is part of the first phase of the CHIPS and Science Act-authorized Tech Hubs program, which aims to invest directly in high-potential U.S. regions and ultimately transform them into globally competitive innovation centers. It is said that Designated tech hubs are now eligible to apply for the next phase of the program, which will invest between $50 million and $75 million in each of five to 10 designated hubs.

“The ocean is the next frontier in global exploration, and the ocean economy is expected to grow by more than $295 billion over the next five to 10 years,” the designation application states. OTH believes that its technology sector has a competitive advantage within the ocean economy, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of his 7% to 15%. Estimates suggest an economic impact of $5.9 billion in sales and the creation of 15,700 jobs. “Additional investments from US EDA into his OTH will add exponentially to these estimates,” the company said.

The OTH designation application also highlights seven ports within the MSA that benefit from the growing marine technology sector, as well as access to deep water and nearby manufacturing and research facilities. OTH also pointed to the region's maritime workforce of over 54,000 people and interstate efforts to commercialize maritime technology.

Specific projects include:

• Development of a digital twin of Narragansett Bay and adjacent waters. Strengthen the lab-to-market pipeline by providing a virtual, fast, and low-cost testing environment for commercial R&D. Ocean digital twins are a global priority for the UN and EU, and OTH is an opportunity for the US to gain traction.

• Creation and/or expansion of waterfront incubator, light industrial, manufacturing, and assembly space with multi-domain access (air, land, sea), addition of physical capacity and commercial manufacturing facilities to the Davisville/Quonset Port, Providence; Harbor, New Bedford Harbor.

• Narragansett and Buzzards Bay test facility development: A challenge cited by marine technology companies and researchers is a lack of access to test facilities. OTH provides unique resources for testing and evaluating a variety of technology devices and applications through coastal resources ideal for rapid testing of prototypes.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded Ocean Tech Hub an additional Tech Hub Strategic Development Grant to strengthen its manufacturing and deployment capabilities for critical technologies.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey express support for Ocean Tech Hub in U.S. Economic Development Administration announcement, highlighting its potential to foster innovation and economic growth in the region emphasized.

“The 31 tech hubs are focused on developing and growing innovative industries in regions across the country,” the White House said in a statement. “Tech hubs bring together private industry, state and local governments, higher education institutions, labor unions, tribal communities, and nonprofit organizations to further develop these sectors and make transformative investments in innovation and supply chains. will compete to win up to $75 million in implementation grants for resilience and job creation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.workboat.com/technology/southeastern-new-england-s-ocean-tech-hub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos