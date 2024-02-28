Google Maps finally releases at-a-glance route directions





More than a year after announcing the feature, Google Maps is finally rolling out at-a-glance directions on Android and iOS (via Android Police).

This feature allows users to view turn-by-turn directions and live ETA directly from their device's lock screen information, which was previously only visible when the phone was unlocked. .

At-a-glance route guidance allows users to[スタート]It also works on the app's route summary screen that appears before you tap the button. As shown in his GIF embedded below, Google Maps provides directions, displays a real-time estimated time of arrival, and even updates the route if the user takes a different route.

At-a-glance directions are turned off by default, but can be enabled in the app's main settings under Navigation. In testing on an iPhone, this setting only appeared after switching Google accounts, suggesting the feature is still being rolled out. However, support for Live Activities on iOS, which was promised a year ago, has yet to materialize.

Google first announced at-a-glance directions last February, and in June the feature rolled out to walking, biking, and driving directions on Android and iOS, including compatibility with Live Activities in iOS 16.1. announced that it would be rolled out from

Based on assets recently discovered by MacRumors in previous versions of the app, Google Maps continues to work on integrating Live Activity support for iPhone, but at this point no one knows when that will actually happen. .

