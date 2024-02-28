Google adds handwritten annotation markup to Docs





For those who have always wanted the ability to annotate Google Docs by hand, Google on Tuesday announced a new markup feature that users can write directly to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google accounts. announced that it would be expanded to Access Google Docs using your stylus or finger. This new feature includes several standard pen and highlighter colors (black, blue, red, green, yellow) and an eraser. If you don't like these colors, you can add your own.

There are so many examples of how to use these features across all age groups, industries, and professional and personal work. Google has some great things in its announcement, especially for educators who give students feedback on essays, reports, and short stories. Anecdotally, it cannot be understated how useful this feature is, especially for creative writing students and professors.

It combines the old-fashioned method of distributing hard copies of your work with today's computing technology and classroom management platforms such as Canvas and Blackboard that can be integrated with Google Drive. But you don't have to worry about bringing a huge stack of paper to class on the day of the workshop or running out of print credits at the library. (Remember around 2006, when my alma mater started charging students to print class assignments in the library.)

There's also a tactile aspect to this new feature. Many of us creative writers prefer to handwrite development notes on the work of our colleagues. Not only is it more personal, but the Google Docs system for tracking edits and comments quickly clutters the page. The contrast between typed text and handwritten notes on the same page makes it easier for writers receiving feedback to parse the information. Especially if you write in fun colors. (Thanks to Alison and her baby blue gel pen for making the constructive criticism fun.)

But there are obvious problems early in its rollout. That said, hand annotations are only available on Android devices. Chrome browser users on Windows, macOS, iOS, ChromeOS, and even any of these devices only have the option to view, show, hide, and delete documents that contain markup. Therefore, the list of compatible devices is shortened to Android smartphones and tablets. Many K-12 students use non-touchscreen clamshell Chromebooks provided by their schools for writing and feedback assignments, and older students use clamshell Chromebooks running Windows or macOS. More likely to own a laptop.

There's one more problem. Over the past 10 years, I can't count the number of times I've seen a student or graduate school colleague of mine write half-heartedly with a tablet or her 2-in-1 in hand. So while Google seems to have created a great feature that educators and students can use in and out of the classroom, most don't have a compatible device.

If Google were to roll this feature out to include Windows, macOS, and iOS devices as well, it could help alleviate the problem. According to an October 2023 report published by Statista, Apple accounts for almost 55.9% of the tablet market, and while the 2-in-1 laptop market is constantly growing, some universities have We encourage students to purchase convertible Windows laptops accordingly. .

Google began rolling out the new features on February 27th to users enrolled in Rapid Release. Google standard release users will see the new feature from March 11th. Each rollout takes approximately 15 days.

If you don't know your release track, from the admin console[メニュー]>[アカウント]>[アカウント設定]>[設定]>[リリース設定]>[新機能]Please go to check it out.

