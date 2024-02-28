Techstars and University of Southern California collaborate to foster innovation and entrepreneurial growth





Techstars, the world's most active pre-seed investor, and the University of Southern California (USC) have partnered to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports startups and inspires entrepreneurship within the vibrant USC community. We will launch a digital economy program.

As the world's largest pre-seed investor, we inherently recognize the importance of creating the right environment for entrepreneurs to succeed, said Shirley Romig, Chief Accelerator Investment Officer at Techstars. Stated. With USC's strong commitment to supporting the innovation pipeline, this partnership will enable us to build a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports unstoppable founders as they build world-changing businesses. Masu.

This program represents a collaborative effort to foster, engage, and strengthen USC's innovation ecosystem. Through programs with Techstars, the university's network of students, alumni, and faculty have access to entrepreneurial-focused events, training, programming, and other opportunities to help early-stage aspiring founders navigate their entrepreneurial journeys. You can create a path forward.

USC is one of the largest institutions for innovation in the Los Angeles economy. “Our mission is to thrive on innovative thinking, groundbreaking translational research, and interdisciplinary collaboration that creates meaningful impact,” said Ishwar K. Puri, USC's senior vice president for research and innovation. The goal is to foster an ecosystem where people can This new partnership with Techstars is sure to stimulate growth in Southern California's innovation ecosystem and strengthen the burgeoning technology corridor from Santa Barbara through Los Angeles to San Diego. We look forward to building an entrepreneurship accelerator that will generate even more student, faculty, and alumni startups.

The Techstars Startup Community Catalyst will focus on developing and energizing the innovation ecosystem within the USC community and will include:

Startup Weekend is a three-day event designed to inspire ideas and build the startup community

Ecosystem Development Lab, a training program for community leaders to strengthen the foundations of the entrepreneurial ecosystem

University Catalyst, a 10-week pre-accelerator program for ideas and early-stage startups

These three programs join USC and the Techstars Digital Economy Accelerator, an intensive 13-week program designed for early-stage startups driving digitalization across the biological sciences, biomedical sciences, physical sciences, engineering, information, and computer sciences. Get ahead and build a pipeline of great entrepreneurs. .

The partnership between USC and Techstars is a great opportunity to unlock innovations from health care to technology and energize new ventures that can change lives for the better, said USC's Interim Vice President of Research Strategy and Innovation. said President Stephen O. Mauldin. We are excited for the USC community to take advantage of the vast connections and resources that Techstars offers.

Almost all programming events are in-person. Some events will be held at the USC Silicon Beach campus in southern Los Angeles County, including the USC Viterbi School of Engineering Information Sciences Institute in Marina del Rey and the USC Viterbi Institute for Creative Technologies in Playa del Rey. Other events will be held at the USC Stevens Center for Innovation.

The partnership with Techstars is a strategic step toward making an even greater impact on Southern California's innovation ecosystem, said Erin Overstreet, executive director of the USC Stevens Innovation Center. It fosters product-oriented research and entrepreneurial ventures among faculty and students, meeting an important need in the USC community. We are excited about the unique opportunities this collaboration presents.

Startup Weekend will be held from April 5th to 7th, 2024. Anyone looking for an immersive foray into the world of startups can register for the event, where attendees will have access to mentors, investors, co-founders, and partners in the local community who will guide them on their entrepreneurial journey. We will help you get started. If you are interested in registering, please register here.

The Ecosystem Development Lab will convene USC community leaders and stakeholders for two days in April 2024 to learn important methodologies for growing the university and Southern California's unique startup ecosystem. If you are interested in participating, please find more information here.

Applications for the University Catalyst Pre-Accelerator Program will open in April 2024 and will be accepted until July 2024. The 10-week program will launch in the fall and provide early-stage founders with valuable startup education, mentorship, community building, and access to the Techstars network. Entrepreneurs, Mentors and Corporate Partners. University Catalyst is offered in a hybrid capacity with both virtual and in-person components. If you are interested, please click here.

Applications to the USC and Techstars Digital Economy Accelerator Program will open in September 2024. His 12 early-stage startups will be selected for the first program. All are affiliated with USC. This includes founders, employees, family members, or investors. It is connected to the university. Selected founders will receive hands-on mentorship, curated entrepreneurial content and programming, up to $120,000 in funding, and access to Techstars' global network of mentors, investors, alumni, and corporate partners. receive. If you are interested in starting your application in September 2024, please contact us here.

Techstars is seeking a Managing Director to lead the program and serve as a coach, connector, and curator for participating founders. If you are interested in applying for this position, please apply here.

About Techstars

Techstars is the world's most active pre-seed investor, investing in over 4,000 companies through its accelerators. Founded in 2006, Techstars believes that entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone and that great ideas can come from anywhere. We are now on a mission to invest in an unprecedented number of startups per year and enable more capital to flow to more entrepreneurs around the world. We do this by running accelerator programs, venture capital funds, and by connecting startups, investors, companies, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. www.techstars.com

About the USC Office of Research and Innovation

USC receives more than $10 million in grants from the Office of Research & Innovation to support groundbreaking use-inspired research and early-stage entrepreneurship to transform intellectual property into social and economic benefits. We have strengthened technology transfer and commercialization by providing funding. https://research.usc.edu/

About USC Stevens Center for Innovation

As the University of Southern California's technology transfer office, the Stevens Innovation Center serves as a university-wide resource working to move and maximize the discoveries of USC researchers from the lab to the marketplace. The Stevens Center manages an extensive portfolio of university-owned intellectual property generated from more than $1 billion in annual research revenue and licenses it to established and emerging companies to improve people's lives and improve people's lives. We are enabling the development of products and services that transform and fuel industries. economic growth. Through the co-commercialization of technology, the Stevens Center plays a critical role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, supporting the development of innovations that positively impact the world's biggest challenges. https://stevens.usc.edu/about/stevens-center/

