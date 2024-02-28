Bringing STEM education to students in mobile classrooms





HONOLULU A bright red shipping container is heading to a public school in Oahu. This mobile classroom, called Innovation Station, is equipped with 3D printers, laser printers, and power tools, and is designed to make his STEM education more accessible to students and teachers. His STEM lessons will focus on geology and circuits.

The portable classroom is a 9-foot-by-40-inch space with 12 3D printers, three laser printers, and a variety of power tools and STEM equipment. The foot container is powered by three of his 8-hour solar cells.Schools interested in hosting an innovation station should contact Kalani High School Principal Mitchell Otani.

“We really liked the idea of ​​it being portable because it could be installed in any school,” Brian Silver, a robotics teacher at Kalani High School, said in a news release. Silver helped lead project development.

Schools will be able to make more use of this technology. Silver said it's great to have a school with such great technology, but it doesn't give other teachers the opportunity to bring it into their classrooms and see how they can use it. says.

It's a neutral space. You don't have to worry about disturbing other people's classrooms. “Anyone (teacher) can use it,” Silver added.

(Video provided by Hawaii Department of Education)

The mobile classroom was held last semester at Kahala Elementary School, one of Kalanis' feeder schools, and is currently located at Keol Elementary School in Windward, Oahu, where it will remain throughout the school year.

“It really opened my eyes to what we can do and how we can incorporate these new technologies into today's education,” said Michael Klingberg, third grade teacher at Kahala Elementary School. said.

Klingberg University students used 3D printers in their composting class to create models of bacteria, cockroaches, and bugs to illustrate decomposers. They also used 3D printers to create building models to learn about the U.S. Supreme Court and government agencies. They also used it to make holiday ornaments.

Klingberg said the kids were really surprised by the fact that they could come up with an idea, send it to the computer, and print it on plastic, adding that when they first used Innovation Station, they used it every week. . I went to campus and used it on weekends as well.

Students at Kahala Elementary School built models of buildings to learn about the U.S. Supreme Court and government agencies. (Photo provided by Hawaii Department of Education)

The mobile lab experience inspired Kahala Elementary School to invest in its own equipment. They purchased three of his 3D printers and are currently setting them up. The school received his fourth 3D printer and accessories through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects. Kahala Elementary School Student Services Coordinator Cynthia Bepp said laser equipment will be ordered in the future.

Kalani sophomore Sydney Melemai said future generations can explore their interests in STEM. As the station's program manager, she organizes student teachers and lessons for each training session. Innovation stations allow (students) to expand their horizons into different types of her STEM.

Earlier this month, Melemai organized a one-day training session at Keol Elementary School, where she and three of her classmates taught staff how to use the equipment, along with Silver.

Schools interested in hosting an Innovation Station should contact Kalani High School Principal Mitchell Otani.

