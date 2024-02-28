



Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff on Tuesday saying Gemini's release was unacceptable.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an internal memo late Tuesday that the release of the company's artificial intelligence tool Gemini was unacceptable and said the company would fix the service in the coming weeks. Promised to restart.

Google last week responded to a viral post on social media depicting some of the results of its AI tools, including images of an American Founding Father as a black man, the Pope as a woman, and a dark-skinned Nazi-era German soldier. Gemini's image creation function has been temporarily suspended.

The tool often blocks requests for images of white people, sparking an online backlash from conservative commentators and others who accuse Google of anti-white bias.

Still reeling from the controversy, Pichai told Google staff in a memo seen by NPR that there was no excuse for the tool's “questionable” performance.

“We know that some of the answers were offensive and clearly showed bias. It is completely unacceptable and we were wrong,” Pichai wrote. “We are driving a clear course of action, including structural changes, updated product guidelines, improvements to our launch process, robust evaluation and red teaming, and technical recommendations.”

Google executives held accountable for 'tweaking' mistakes

Google said in a blog post published Friday that when it built the Gemini image generator, it was tweaked to avoid the pitfalls of previous image generators of creating violent or sexually explicit images of real people. He explained.

Part of that process focused on creating diverse images, or, in Google's words, building image tools that “work well for everyone” around the world.

“If you request photos of soccer players or dog walkers, you might want to receive photos of a variety of people. Perhaps only photos of one type of ethnicity (or other ethnicities) “You probably don't want to receive a feature.),” Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan wrote.

But as Raghavan wrote, the effort backfired. The AI ​​service “couldn't account for cases where it clearly shouldn't show ranges. And secondly, over time, the model became much more cautious than we intended, giving us very unusual prompts.” completely misinterpreted it as sensitive and refused to respond to certain prompts.”

Researchers have found that many large image datasets either contain predominantly white people or are filled with one type of image, for example, most doctors are depicted as As it turns out, Google was trying to combat images that perpetuate prejudice and stereotypes. Man.

In trying to avoid a public relations crisis over gender and race, Google has managed to run headlong into new controversies over accuracy and history.

Text responses also cause controversy

Gemini, formerly known as Bard, is also an AI chatbot similar to OpenAI's hit service ChatGPT.

Gemini's text generation features have also come under scrutiny after some outlandish reactions spread online.

Elon Musk shared a screenshot of a user's question, “Who did more harm: Liberals or Stalin?”

Gemini responded, “It's hard to say definitively which ideology caused more harm. Both had negative consequences.”

The answer seems to be fixed. Now, when a Stalin question is posed to a chatbot, it replies, “Stalin was directly responsible for the deaths of millions of people through his orchestrated starvation, execution, and forced labor camp system.” .

Google's Pichai: “There is no perfect AI''

Gemini, like ChatGPT, is known as a large-scale language model. This is a type of AI technology that predicts the next word or series of words based on vast datasets collected from the internet. But early versions of Gemini and ChatGPT showed that the tools can produce unpredictable and sometimes disturbing results, and that even engineers working on cutting-edge technologies are not always aware of the tools before they are released. It means it's unpredictable.

Big tech companies, including Google, have been secretly researching AI image generators and large-scale language models in their labs for years. However, OpenAI's announcement of ChatGPT in late 2022 has started an AI arms race in Silicon Valley, with all major tech companies looking to release their own versions to stay competitive.

In a memo to Google employees, Pichai wrote that he expects the service to be in better shape when Gemini is relaunched.

“Perfect AI will never exist, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and we will keep trying no matter how long it takes,” Pichai wrote. Ta.

