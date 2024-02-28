Can this beaten-down growth stock outperform the Magnificent Seven over the next five years?





The Magnificent Seven stock seems to be getting a lot of attention lately, and for good reason. As a group, these major companies have seen their stock prices soar since the beginning of 2023. Investors value its growth prospects and are focused on innovation and disruption.

But that doesn't mean there aren't other places companies can invest. Take his Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), which recently announced its fourth quarter 2023 results. Investors didn't seem happy with the numbers, and the stock fell by double digits on the news. It is currently 55% below its all-time high.

Can this beaten-down e-commerce growth stock outperform the Magnificent Seven between now and 2029?

Recorded amazing growth

While many businesses continue to face challenges in the current macroeconomic environment, Shopify is experiencing impressive growth. Total merchandise volume and revenue for the fourth quarter increased 23% and 24%, respectively, compared to the same period last year. Sales have slowed for two consecutive quarters, which may be worrying investors.

As the leading e-commerce platform, Shopify is a mission-critical partner for millions of customers, providing the technology infrastructure, software, and services that help any seller build an online store and keep their business running smoothly. . This means you benefit from strong switching costs.

There is still a lot of potential for growth. Online shopping still has a long way to go before it can chip away at brick-and-mortar stores. Perhaps more importantly, Shopify plans to seize this opportunity with an ever-increasing number of product features. The most notable implementations center around artificial intelligence (AI), which incorporates technology that improves the experience for merchants and shoppers.

It's no surprise that companies in serious growth mode aren't consistently profitable. But things could get better. Shopify generated a positive net profit of $657 million in the last three months of 2023, after which in the third quarter he brought in $718 million.

story continues

Wall Street analysts are hopeful. Analyst consensus estimates are for adjusted earnings per share to increase by an average of 34.6% per year over the next three years. Investors will want to see steady improvement in this area before becoming overly optimistic. In fact, there's still a lot of work to do, as management expects operating expenses to be higher this quarter than in the fourth quarter.

One factor to keep in mind

All of these characteristics are hallmarks of The Magnificent Seven's business, which delivers industry-leading products and services that truly move the world forward. When it comes to this group, it's easy to argue that if these companies didn't exist, they could wreak havoc on customers' daily lives. The same goes for Shopify and the millions of merchants who rely on it.

However, there is one factor that will have a big impact on Shopify stock's future returns: valuation. As of this writing, the stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 14.1. This is a significant discount compared to the historical average of 22.6, but in my opinion, this is an incredibly high rating. Shopify stock seems perfectly priced.

Despite the meteoric rise of the Magnificent Seven, the company's median P/S multiple is currently 7.4, which is also in line with Apple's P/S multiple. Shopify is more expensive than 6 out of 7 members of the Magnificent Seven. Only Nvidia trades at a premium to his Shopify, with a P/S ratio of 32.3.

You could point to Shopify's extraordinary growth potential, but then you'd be hoping a few things go right in the future. Based strictly on the fact that there is no margin of safety in e-commerce platform stock prices, I would not bet on Shopify beating the basket of Magnificent Seven stocks over the next five years.

