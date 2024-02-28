Google Gemini conspiracy theory





Google's latest AI product launch was such a fiasco that conspiracy theories are now circulating that the fiasco was actually intentional.

Like the output of AI models, this theory is actually implausible. But this says a lot about Google's current predicament. In particular, how exposed the company's search business is to generative AI disruption.

We will notify you of the latest information. Google had to pull some of its flashy new Gemini AI models after spewing out inaccurate photos, including those depicting Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin as Asian. . Some of the text output was laughably bad.

One theory is that Googlers are too woke and their biases are infecting powerful and useful AI models. For context, the company previously tagged black people in photos as “gorillas” and has worked hard to avoid such racist outcomes in its AI efforts.

another idea

Another theory is that Google is intentionally undermining the launch of its generative AI products because it secretly hopes the technology won't catch on.

“If we were conspiracy theorists, we might argue that Google's Gemini debacle will only further erode our faith in machines and further push back the timeline for consumer adoption of genAI,” Bernstein said. Mark Shmulik, a top internet analyst, wrote in a research note: week.

Why is this extreme idea so widespread? Because this new technology is a huge threat to Google's search business.

The existing Google search service crams ads at the top of the results. Over the years, their number has increased and they are no longer clearly marked as advertisements. As a result, more people clicked on their ads, which significantly increased their revenue and profits. In a purer genAI chatbot experience, ads will appear in fewer places. If AGI answered your question with one thing and it worked, that's it. You don't need to click anything, including ads.

In this future scenario, Google's main source of funding could evaporate for at least a few years while the company scrambles to find a replacement for arguably the world's most profitable business.

I asked Google for comment on this conspiracy theory. We also asked how the company would handle a future where everyone's questions could be answered directly and completely (without having to click on ads or anything).

A Google spokesperson declined to comment, pointing to an internal memo sent to employees this week by CEO Sundar Pichai. You can read about it here.

The future of paid subscriptions

One potential answer already exists. Google recently launched a paid subscription service that includes Gemini Advanced, a powerful AI chatbot. It costs $20 per month along with his other Google goods.

Is this the future of Google? Is the advertising business over? Pichai has recently been talking about subscriptions as a business model for AI. And I've written before that the future of generative AI won't be free.

Let's say 1 billion people subscribe to the Gemini Advanced package and pay $20 per month. This equates to $240 billion in annual revenue. It's probably not as lucrative a return as Google Search, but it's still a big return.

