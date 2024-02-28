Apple’s 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting Invests in AI





Apple CEO Tim Cook (2nd R) greets customers as he arrives for the Vision Pro headset launch at the Apple Store on February 2, 2024 in New York City.

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday that the company is pouring money into artificial intelligence, the strongest sign yet that the iPhone maker is embracing the generative AI boom that has engulfed the tech industry. He said that this is one of the signs.

The company “believes generative AI has incredible breakthrough potential, which is why we're making significant investments in this space right now,” Cook said at the virtual Apple Year of the Year event. This was stated at the next general meeting of shareholders. “We believe this will open up transformational opportunities for users in terms of productivity, problem solving, and more.”

Apple hasn't announced any products to compete with models like OpenAI's GPT or Google's Gemini, but he hinted there will be big announcements this year.

“Later this year, we look forward to sharing with you how we are breaking new ground in generative AI, a technology we believe can redefine the future,” said Cook.

He also referred to several announced Apple products as “AI-powered,” emphasizing that the company has been working on the technology for years. Previously, the company tended to avoid the term AI in favor of machine learning.

Cook said current features using Apple's AI technology include hand tracking tools in Vision Pro and heart rate alerts in Apple Watch. He also said that Apple's chips in MacBooks can run AI.

“AI is being integrated into users' lives for all kinds of tasks, from the mundane to the essential,” Cook said. “AI allows the Apple Watch to track your workouts and automatically detect whether you're taking a walk or going for a swim. This allows your iPhone to help you if you're in a car accident.” You will be able to ask for it.”

Apple often announces new software products and features in June at its annual developer conference.

At the meeting, Cook was not asked about the Apple Car project, which he previously called the “mother of all AI projects.” Employees were told on Tuesday that the program would be eliminated.

In response to a general question about what products the company chooses to release, Cook said, “A lot of it is about focus.”

The remarks came after Apple shareholders rejected a proposal to require the company to produce a report on AI risks.

A proposal submitted by the AFL-CIO Stock Index Fund, read by Apple retail employee and union organizer Michael Forsyth at the meeting, calls for the company to disclose its ethical guidelines regarding AI. It became. Apple opposed the effort, saying such a move could compromise trade secrets.

Shareholders approved Apple's board of directors at the general meeting, including the selection of former aerospace chief executive officer Wanda Austin, who joins the company following the retirements of Al Gore and James Bell. Shareholders also approved the company's auditor and executive compensation.

Five independent shareholder proposals opposed by Apple were rejected, including the AI ​​report.

Correction: A proposal submitted by the AFL-CIO Equity Index Fund was read aloud at the meeting. The name was misspelled in previous versions.

