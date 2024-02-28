5 ways I use Google Keep to maximize productivity (and you should too)





I've been using Google Keep for years. Google's Notes app is now available for anything you need to write down and save. I use it to record book ideas, passages I remember that I don't want to forget, shopping lists, anything that comes to mind. This is very helpful to me, but I have yet to find another app or service to replace it.

At first glance, you might think Keep is too basic for your needs. Once you start digging a little deeper, you'll find that it's much more powerful than you originally thought.

1. Collaborate on notes

Keep has several notes for collaboration. One of them is a shopping list that she shares with her wife, so they can both put items there. When I go on a Target run, I remind her to put everything she needs on her shopping list. As soon as the list is updated, her item will appear there. I also share notes with publishers about the book ideas I want to write, and they can comment on them and accept or reject them. You can also add or remove as many collaborators as you want from your notes.

To add collaborators to a note, click the link associated with the note in question.[共同作業]Just click the button, add your collaborators' email addresses, and wait for them to accept your invitation. For me, collaborating on notes is what makes Keep especially useful.

2. Convert notes to documents

This feature has been useful in a variety of situations. If you have a particularly important note, a note that's large enough to exist as a document, or a note you'd like to move to Google Drive for complete editing, formatting, sharing, and printing, Keep has you covered. . Click the three-dot menu button in the bottom right corner of the note, then[Google ドキュメントにコピー]When you click , Keep converts your notes to a Google Doc and saves them in the root of your Google Drive account. The name of the document will be the same as the Keep Note title. You can then open that document and do whatever you want. I use this feature regularly when my notes grow beyond what Keep can handle.

3. Add a reminder

Keep notes may be more than just notes, they may be something you need to manage. You can also put it on Google Calendar, but it's already pretty full. Alternatively, you might add reminders to your notes. When setting a reminder, you can also add a specific date or time, or set it based on location. To add a reminder, click the bell icon associated with the note and select the date/time or location for the reminder. When a reminder is triggered, you'll receive a reminder in your browser or mobile phone. This is a great way to make sure you don't forget to manage specific notes.

4. Add labels

I'm not going to lie. My Google Keep is full of notes. It's okay to scroll and scroll before you reach the bottom. Since I have so many notes in Keep, one of the features I rely on is labels. Adding labels makes it much easier to find the notes you're looking for. (If not, go back to scrolling.) To add a label, click (or tap) the three-dot menu on the note in question, then[ラベルの追加](or just Label in the mobile version). You can then select a previously used label or create a new one. Once you create a label, it will appear in your Keep sidebar. Clicking on that label will display the notes associated with it in the main window.

5. Archive, archive, archive

When you no longer need your notes, you should archive them. Doing this not only clears the notes window, but also keeps a copy of your notes in case you need them later. Without the archive feature, my collection of notes in Keep would be huge, and I'd be glad I didn't end up in an apoplectic mess every time I opened the app.

To archive a note, tap the down arrow icon and the note will disappear. To view your archives, scroll down the left sidebar until you see “Archives.” Click on that entry and all the notes you've archived so far will appear there.At the same time, if you have notes that you know you'll never need again, click the three-dot menu to[削除]You can select them to trash them. I rarely delete notes because I think I might need that information at a later date. Therefore, I archive.

Google Keep is a powerful little notes app. I loved it so much that I started relying on it every day. Once you start using these features in Keep, you'll probably find them to be much more useful than you first imagined.

