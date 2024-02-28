MongoDB CEO talks about new AI, LLM, and GenAI innovations in 2024





MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria details the company's overall artificial intelligence strategy and partner plans to drive AI momentum in 2024.

CEO Dev Ittycheria has bold innovation plans for MongoDB in 2024 centered around AI, generative AI, deeper integration with AWS, Google, and Microsoft, and investments in Atlas Vector Search and Queryable Encryption products. I am.

Capturing the AI ​​opportunity will require a collective effort from MongoDB and our current partner ecosystem, as well as new partners to bring our customers all the cutting-edge innovation happening in the AI ​​space through seamless integration. , MongoDB CEO Ittycheria said. he said in a written response to CRN as part of CRN's CEO Outlook 2024 project.

MongoDB's unified database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times, and the company has thousands of customers in over 100 countries.

[Related: Google Cloud CEO On Huge Investments, AI And Challenges In 2024]

Regarding channel investments in 2024, Itticheria said the company will revamp its reseller program to better serve customers, especially in emerging markets.

MongoDB execution rate is $1.7 billion

The New York City-based data platform company has an annual operating rate of $1.7 billion and ranks as a leader in Gartner's new Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.

In the third quarter of 2024, MongoDB generated $433 million in revenue, an increase of 30% year over year. Subscription sales rose 30% year over year to over $418 million.

This month, MongoDB announced that it is a founding member of the US AI Safety Institute consortium under the US Department of Commerce, a group dedicated to creating safe and trustworthy AI. [2023] Ittycheria believes the emergence of AI is a technology driver, and said this will continue to be the biggest opportunity for MongoDB and its partners in 2024.

MongoDBs' CEO takes a deep dive into his company's innovation and 2024 investment plans, as well as its channel partner strategy.

What are the major technology investments you plan to make in 2024?

We remain focused on building a developer data platform with the integration capabilities our customers need to meet the growing demand for new technologies such as generative AI and the exponential growth of different types of data. To go. MongoDB's ability to do all of this in one integrated platform is a unique feature of MongoDB, and we continue to invest in it even more.

Specifically, we will focus on several key areas:

We continue to invest in MongoDB Atlas Vector Search. This allows developers to extend large language models (LLMs) with their own data and build smarter, more powerful applications.

Create deeper integrations between MongoDB Atlas and hyperscalar AI products and services (AWS Bedrock, GCP Vertex AI, Azure OpenAI/Copilot) and build foundational LLM (AWS Titan, GCP Gemini, Azure Open AI/Copilot) on top of MongoDB. ) to improve developer productivity. .

We not only help customers modernize from traditional relational databases to MongoDB with tools like Relational Migrator, but we also go beyond data migration to help with the entire application modernization lifecycle.

Power your run-anywhere strategy and enable your customers to run applications on-premises or in all major public clouds, and control priorities when migrating applications to the cloud.

Continue to invest in Queryable Encryption. This is a first-of-its-kind technology that helps organizations query and protect sensitive data not only in transit or at rest, but also in use.

We extend our API architecture to make it easy for hyperscalers and technology partners to integrate their services with MongoDB.

Click to learn more about MongoDB's innovation and partner plans for 2024.

What are the biggest market opportunities for you and your channel partners to work together on in 2024?

[2023] We believe the emergence of AI is a technology driver, and this will continue to be the biggest opportunity for MongoDB and its partners in 2024.

We see this as a driver in three ways. Organizations turn to generative AI to build AI-powered applications, deliver powerful new experiences to customers, increase operational efficiency, and modernize legacy applications that were traditionally difficult to replatform. doing.

To support our customers every step of the way, we continue to invest in technology integration with partners in our ecosystem and develop our MongoDB AI program. This gives AI startups access to technology and partners, as well as training, to accelerate product development and go-to-market strategies. A popular code generation tool on MongoDB for more efficient application development.

How do you expect AI to impact the business you and your partners do together in 2024?

AI is part of almost every conversation you have with your customers. We believe that GenAI will increase developer productivity, leading to the development of more and more sophisticated applications.

Capturing the AI ​​opportunity requires a collective effort from MongoDB and our current partner ecosystem, as well as new partners to bring our customers all the cutting-edge innovation happening in the AI ​​space through seamless integration. Investment will also be required.

In 2024, we will continue to focus on integrating with the AI ​​capabilities of our cloud partners.

Over the past year, we have announced that our customers have expanded their partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, and Google for natural language-to-code translation training, integration with cloud provider-managed LLMs, and other AI services such as AWS Bedrock, GCP Vertex AI, and Azure Open AI. We received great feedback from. , Therefore, we will continue to invest in this area.

[We will focus on] Our partner ecosystem takes full advantage of being open and composable, especially when there are complementary AI infrastructure partners that can help create a complete and seamlessly integrated AI toolkit for our customers. can release the power of

[We will focus on] Grow your partner ecosystem and give your customers access to this ecosystem. One way to do this successfully is to build on the series of hackathons we launched in 2023. We hosted these events with key partners such as Anthropic, Together.ai, Langchain, Cohere, and Fireworks to give developers first-hand experience with our new platform. And framework.

[We will focus on] Further investment in MongoDB for Startups, a program that puts founders first and provides early-stage companies with credits and tools to help them build their businesses.

What are the toughest challenges facing customers in 2024?

Even as our customers are aware of the economic headwinds, they continue to tell us that there is a tension between the need for innovation and differentiation and the disruptive pressures of generative AI.

That's why in 2024, we remain focused on helping you control costs without compromising innovation.

The key to this is improving developer productivity. That's why we continue to invest in developer data platforms that solve your organization's core challenges, rather than managing a complex and costly estate of disparate data solutions.

What are the keys to channel partner success in 2024?

It starts with our customers' pain points, their key projects, their most impactful initiatives, and how we can work with them and our vast partner ecosystem to help them succeed. .

For our system integrator partners, we will continue to invest in training architects and developers, especially on MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, to enable them to advise customers and deliver projects with AI capabilities.

We will continue to work with our cloud and technology partners to focus on building solutions and integrations that help developers build faster.

We are revamping our reseller program to better serve our customers, especially in emerging markets.

My top priorities for 2024 are:

Last year, we focused on building new MongoDB capabilities that give our customers the power, performance, scale, and flexibility they need to build applications that can transform their businesses.

Our priorities for 2024 remain the same. We continue to listen to our customers as we build a developer data platform that enables them to innovate and build quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/2024/mongodb-ceo-on-new-ai-llms-and-genai-innovation-in-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos