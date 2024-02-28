Exploring algorithms at an innovative pop-up summit: The world of music and AI: IU News





AlgoRhythms: The World of Music and AI will be held March 29-30 at the Bloomington campus.Image courtesy of Jacobs School of Music

Bloomington, Indiana Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, in collaboration with partners on campus and in the Bloomington community, is using dynamic algorithms to advance generative artificial intelligence in the music world with AlgoRhythms: The World of Music and AI. Dig into deep influences. The pop-up summit will be held on March 29th and 30th.

This groundbreaking event offers exploration, celebration, and discussion of the evolving creative landscape. In pondering and discussing with academics and industry leaders, what does it mean to be a music artist and composer in the age of AI? Who owns the music generated by AI? Registrations are now open. Participation in the summit is free.

Highlights of the event include:

Thought-provoking panel discussions led by industry luminaries on important topics such as copyright law in the age of AI, AI tools empowering artists, music and AI startups, and new AI creativity. Networking opportunities to connect with the nation's leading thinkers, startups, and legal minds in the vibrant IU/Bloomington creative ecosystem. Participants will have the opportunity to foster collaborations that bridge the gap between music, technology, and law. Hybrid sessions, combining in-person and online participation via Zoom, ensure accessibility and participation of a diverse audience.

The summit is a collaboration between the Jacobs School of Music, IU Innovates, the Maurer School of Law, the Rudy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and the IU Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. This collaboration extends to Bloomington's creative community through strategic partnerships with Dimension Mill and Rock Paper Scissors.

Abra K. Bush, David Henry Jacobs Jacobs School of Music Bicentennial Dean;Photo courtesy of Jacobs School of Music

The Jacobs School of Music AI Summit will put us at the forefront of the conversation about how musicians can and will leverage machine learning, and what they're encountering with this rapidly evolving technology. Possible challenges will also be explored, said David Henry Jacobs Bicentennial Dean Avra ​​Bush. Graduate of Jacobs School of Music. Our hope is that this initiative will foster continued conversation and creative activity within IU and the broader Bloomington community, as well as listening intently to leading thinkers, innovators, and creators. To be a convener of many people living all over the country. In the music AI space.

As a leader in AI research, IU takes a human-centered approach to researching and advancing emerging technologies to improve communities in Indiana and beyond. The Trusted AI Initiative, Ostrom Workshops' AI governance efforts, and the new IU Indianapolis Artificial Intelligence Consortium are just a few examples of how IU is exploring the challenges and opportunities of AI, including in the arts. I don't know.

Bloomington Mayor Kelly Thompson said Bloomington has great potential to become a national leader in music technology. The Jacobs School of Music is home to world-class musicians, Seekly Canadian offers cutting-edge music publishing and distribution, and Rock Paper Scissors brings together music industry professionals.

At the heart of all this musical innovation is also a world-class innovation hub called IU Luddy and great entrepreneurial support organizations like IU Innovates and The Mill. These are just a few of the community assets that keep us at the forefront of music technology. The AlgoRhythms Summit will be a catalyst for new collaborations that will foster the growth of creative arts in our community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://news.iu.edu/live/news/34170-innovative-pop-up-summit-will-explore-algorhythms

