



Author: Cassidy Delamarter, University Communications and Marketing

Dozens of USF technology experts, universities, departments, and startup companies turned Amalie Arena into a dynamic hub of innovation at Synapse 2024. The 7th annual Florida Premier Technology Conference brings together cutting-edge technology, entrepreneurs, and investors with a common goal of driving the economy forward. Florida's growth and technological advancement.

Conditions in the Sunshine State are favorable for entrepreneurs and innovators for many reasons, USF President Leah Law told 6,000 attendees at Synapse, and one of the most important reasons is the higher education system. He said that. At USF, we solve global challenges, improve lives, and create a healthier future, and we do this work in close collaboration with business and industry leaders in our community.

Synapse Co-Founder Andy Hafer, President Rhea Law, Senior Vice President of University and Community Partnerships Eric Eyesenberg

interactive basketball hoop

Synapse was filled with interactive opportunities for attendees

Synapse's first bullzone spotlights U.S. military researchers and entrepreneurs

With USF's largest presence ever, the conference focused on the university's efforts and collaborative efforts to shape the future of technology in Tampa Bay. A notable addition to this year's event is Synapse's first-ever Bull Zone, dedicated to spotlighting the ingenuity of USF researchers and entrepreneurs, where attendees can interact with experts and create breakthroughs. I was able to explore ideas directly.

USF showcased a variety of initiatives throughout the arena, including interactive demonstrations of advanced technology and engaging discussions with distinguished faculty and industry experts. Both USF's Global and National Security Institute and Applied Engineering Laboratory were on site to explain cutting-edge equipment, meet with inventors, and foster collaboration with the community.

Taylor Johnston, chief operating officer of the Institute of Applied Engineering, said the partnership has helped grow the university's research and innovation ecosystem. In addition to attracting top talent to the Tampa Bay area, the Institute instills an entrepreneurial spirit in U.S. Forces Japan student interns, an effort recognized by Synapse.

Johnston says there's a lot of young talent walking around who are exposed to startup thinking and technology in the world.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of USF innovations, including eight companies from the USF Connect Tampa Bay Technology Incubator.

For startup owner Manoj Kumar Ram, Synapse is the latest and most developed product in front of investors and companies interested in the invention of energy storage technology he made during his tenure as an associate research professor at the USF Institute of Technology. It was an opportunity to demonstrate the products.

That led to the creation of my startup company, Ram said. He is currently the founder and CEO of Poly Materials App, LLC. A growing community hub for biotechnology, life sciences research, and entrepreneurship, He Rams Startup, located within the USF Research Park, is making cutting-edge technology more readily available to inventors.

My main inspiration was to develop technology to serve the public and private sectors. Lamb says his Tampa Bay Technology incubator has provided great networking opportunities and led to unexpected partnerships and collaborations that wouldn't have been possible otherwise.

Synapse chief strategy officer Lauren Prager said USF is an integral part of the innovation community, not only in Tampa Bay and the Synapse community, but nationally. They provide great talent, technology, research and entrepreneurial support that strengthen the ecosystem. We are excited to have USF once again have a strong presence at Synapse Summit as host of the Networking Lounge.

Among 145 speakers, 40 sessions, and more than 150 exhibitors, Michael Wimmer, director of the USF FinTech Center in the Kate Tiedemann School of Business and Finance, spoke about driving innovation in Tampa Bay. Led a discussion about USF's role in developing the next generation. Technology leaders. Wimmer said Synpase is an opportunity to reflect on the university's connections with the business community while developing innovative ideas and leading conversations about what's next for the future.

Wimmer said we are helping drive innovation in Tampa Bay and beyond. That's certainly part of our role as an R1 AAU university. We're here to support our community, but also engage, innovate, and collaborate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usf.edu/news/2024/synapse-showcases-usfs-leadership-in-the-tech-industry.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos