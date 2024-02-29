32 media groups file $2.3 billion antitrust lawsuit against Google over ad tech practices





The development comes as Google faces increased regulatory scrutiny in both European and U.S. markets over its digital advertising practices.

A group of 32 European media companies, including such luminaries as publishing giant Axel Springer and media mogul Schibsted, have jointly filed a $2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google. Ta.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Netherlands, alleges that these media organizations have suffered significant financial losses as a result of Google's anticompetitive conduct in the digital advertising space.

Without Google's abuse of its dominant position, media companies would have earned significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad tech services, the law firms representing the plaintiffs, Geradin Partners and Stek, said in a statement. mentioned in. Importantly, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening Europe's media environment.

Plaintiffs in the case include organizations across Europe, including Austria's Krone, Belgium's DPG Media and Mediahuis, Denmark's TV2 Danmark A/S, Finland's Sanoma, Poland's Agora, Spain's Prensa Iberica, and Switzerland's Ringier. It is.

In particular, the consortium argues that Google's outsized role in the digital advertising ecosystem unfairly harms its publishing business. In a statement, the group said: News media are being negatively impacted at a time when their economic model is already weakened by declining print subscription sales and resulting declines in advertising revenue.

Google intends to fight the lawsuit. Oliver Bethel, the company's legal director, said in a statement that the lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic. He defended Google, saying the company works with publishers and supports their businesses by partnering with them to adapt and evolve its advertising tools.

Bethel said in a statement that he urges vigorous opposition based on the facts.

Google's stock price fell more than 2% today on the news.

The development comes amid increased antitrust scrutiny of the technology giant and its ad tech business around the world. Plaintiffs in the new lawsuit cite a total of 220 million yen in fines from French competition authorities for Google's ad tech business in 2021, as well as complaints by the European Commission from the previous year.

But European organizations and regulators aren't the only ones upset with Google over its ad tech dominance. The U.S. Department of Justice last year sued the search giant, accusing it of using deceptive and anticompetitive approaches to secure a large position in the online search market. The case is scheduled for trial in September.

The European Media Union, which sued Google today, is hoping for success in the Netherlands, which has a friendly track record in antitrust litigation.

