Google loses $96 billion in value as Gemini fallout causes CEO to do damage control

Google's parent company Alphabet has taken a hit in the stock market after it discontinued features in its artificial intelligence tool Gemini after users pointed out the company's bias against white people.

Since Google suspended Gemini image generation on Thursday, Alphabet shares have fallen 5.4%, with a market capitalization of $1.798 trillion to $1.702 trillion, according to data provided to FOX Business by Dow Jones. , resulting in a loss of $96.9 billion.

Google's parent company Alphabet has lost more than $96 billion in value since suspending the functionality of its new AI tool Gemini. (Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 137.43 -2.67 -1.91%

For comparison, during the same period, the S&P 500 was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.6%.

Last week, Google shut down Gemini's image generation capabilities after users on social media reported that Gemini was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black, Native American, and Asian people. It stopped.

Exclusive: Montana AG claims Google Gemini has 'political bias' and may have violated law in letter to CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday that the company was working “around the clock” to correct the Gemini bias, saying the images produced by the model were “totally acceptable.” I can’t.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Brandon Wade/File/Reuters Photo)

The company plans to reboot Gemini AI in the coming weeks. News website Semafor first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a Google spokesperson.

Google Gemini backlash exposes employee comments about Trump, 'anti-racism' and 'white privilege'

Google has apologized to Gemini several times after critics accused Gemini of creating AI-woke content.

In a memo to employees, Pichai said the tool's reactions were unpleasant for users.

“Our teams are working around the clock to address these issues,” he wrote. “We're already seeing significant improvements across a variety of prompts. … And we'll be looking at what happened and making sure to fix it at scale.”

