Google teases new nest future with Gemini's exciting abilities





Nest Hub Max with Gemini could be a game changer.

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

After trying out Google's new Gemini app for Android for a week, I'm excited about the prospect of a new generation of Nest devices with some really useful AI.

I say it's really useful because Assistant, the AI ​​currently running in Google Nest products, has become less and less useful over the years. Things started well enough. In 2016, I thoroughly reviewed his Alexa and Assistant. I asked them dozens of questions, from simple to complex, and asked them for help with various household chores. In the end, I came to the conclusion that it was a fun little gimmick with some useful features sprinkled throughout.

Eight years later, that conclusion still holds true. Detailed skills like cooking instructions aren't working very well yet, and Google recently decided to remove some of these tools.

MORE FROM FORBESSamsung adds new features to millions of Galaxy PhonesWritten by Janhoi McGregor

When I talk to Nest users (myself included), I keep hearing complaints about slow response times, misunderstanding requests, ignoring wake words, and not recognizing connected devices that are already in use.

However, Gemini's rollout on Android offers a glimmer of hope. Let me help you with the cooking, I told Gemini that I wanted to make a simple Thai fish curry. What flavors do you want? AI gave me a bulleted list of the main flavors of Thai fish curry. It told me to focus on flavor profiles such as sourness, spiciness, creaminess of coconut milk, and specific aromatics.

It didn't give me a recipe, it gave me a blueprint to work from. The results were delicious and surprisingly pain-free.

When I asked the Nest Hub the same question, I got search results that included recipes and videos. Not bad; it's not what I needed. You don't want to scroll through choppy Google-curated recipes, and you don't want to watch a 17-minute video.

I want to interact with technology as little as possible. That's exactly what Gemini has provided. It gave me a clear answer so I didn't have to ask multiple times to elicit the correct response. It made me understand.

Geminis are true domestic helpers, or have the potential to be. I entered the recipe into Gemini and asked it to itemize the ingredients and add them to my Google Keep shopping list. Her first two tasks performed perfectly, but she couldn't connect to Keep.

More from FORBES Google issues surprise removal warning to Google Pay users Written by Janhoi McGregor

If there's a future where we can do that, and I think we will because this is all Google technology, that would be very exciting. Tell Gemini Nest Hub to find three different recipes and add the ingredients to your shopping list, and it'll be ready right on your phone. No manual intervention is required other than one prompt.

When I asked Gemini about the error code on my NAS server, I got a short answer and a simple solution that resolved the issue. This was much easier than trying to figure out the slightly arcane technical talk on the manufacturer's forums. He peppered the AI ​​with questions about DIY problem solutions, surgery recovery, cooking advice, and more. All the points that I can independently double-check are positive.

While impressive, this is pretty standard new-age chatbot stuff. What makes Google's technology exciting are other potential scenarios, such as smart security asking users in natural language what their cameras have seen that day. How many times has a Gemini seen the neighbor's cat relieving itself in the garden? Or you can ask the AI ​​to create a sleep routine without any preparation by setting the lights and playing an audio meditation guide that the AI ​​has discovered itself. For me, the real power of Gemini is its ability to perform preparatory tasks to get the most out of other devices.

The problem is that Gemini can't control your smart home yet, so Assistant is still the go-to platform. Geminis can't even do basic things like open apps or change phone settings. These are the fundamentals that Google will have to nail in order to convince its users of Gemini's potential as a scalded assistant.

It looks like Google is planning to replace Assistant with Gemini soon. In fact, when you download the new AI, you'll be given a choice between using Assistant or Gemini on your phone. It remains to be seen how easy the process of granting access to Gemini-connected devices will be, but it's clear that this is Google's big and exciting plan.

More from FORBES Google extends Pixel 8 Pro contract for a few more weeks By Janhoi McGregor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2024/02/28/google-nest-hub-gemini-assistant-features-nest-mini/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos