Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacts to Gemini AI photo diversity scandal





After Google's Gemini AI engine sparked outrage with historically incorrect images of ethnically diverse Nazis, including black and Asian soldiers in Wehrmacht uniforms, CEO Sander Pichai called the mistake unacceptable and acknowledged that he had angered users and showed bias.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters file photo)

“We know that some of our responses have been upsetting to our users and clearly show bias,” Pichai said in an email to staff. “It's completely unacceptable and we were wrong.” In an email to staff, they told them to work around the clock to fix the issue. problem.

In the memo, first accessed by Semafor, Pichai said: “No one is perfect, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and we will continue to work on them, no matter how long it takes.”

Last week, users slammed Gemini, accusing it of anti-white bias for creating diverse images that are out of historical context.

Read Pichai's full statement

“Hey, guys

We would like to address recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). We know that some of the answers may have offended users and showed obvious bias, but it's completely unacceptable and our judgment was wrong.

Our team is working around the clock to address these issues. We've already seen significant improvements in various prompts. No AL is perfect, especially in this new phase of industry development, but we know the hurdles are high for us and we will keep trying no matter how long it takes. Then, take a hard look at what happened and try to fix it at scale.

Our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful is a sacred one. We have always strived to provide our users with helpful, accurate, and unbiased information about our products. That's why people trust them. This must be our approach for all products, including emerging Al products.

We need to drive a clear set of actions, including structural changes, updated product guidelines, improved launch processes, robust evaluation and red teaming, and technical recommendations. We will consider all of this and make any necessary changes.

As we learn what went wrong here, we need to build on the product and technical announcements we've made at Al over the past few weeks. This includes some fundamental advances in the underlying model. For example, the breakthrough of 1 million long context windows and the open model, both of which have been well received.

We know what it takes to create great products used and loved by billions of people and businesses, and we leverage our infrastructure and research expertise to create a great launch into the AL wave. We are building points. Focus on what matters most: building useful products that users can trust. ”

Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet fall 4.5%.

Google's parent company Alphabet reportedly lost more than $90 billion in market capitalization on Monday, February 26, due to controversy over its generative artificial intelligence products. Alphabet stock fell 4.5% to $138.75, according to Forbes. This was the lowest price since January 5th and the second-largest single-day decline in the past year.

Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed AI chatbots, calling them “insane” and racist. He's glad Google is going all out with AI image generation because it's clear to everyone that Google's crazy, racist and anti-civilization program is I wrote about it in a post about

Jack Kratschik, senior director at Gemini Experience, acknowledged the problem, adding that while the tool creates diverse populations around the world, it was “missing the mark” in historical circumstances. “We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Google has suspended the tool's ability to generate photos of people while it aims to fix the error.

This isn't the first time AI has stumbled when dealing with real-world diversity issues. Google faced backlash nearly a decade ago after its Photos app incorrectly labeled a shot of a black couple as “gorillas.”

