Worldpays Mia Vigar talks about the different types of consumers and payers today — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





There are many more basic buyers in Germany who are nearing retirement and are less likely to be active on social media or tempted to make impulse purchases, Biggar said. However, they emphasize tactile interactions and loyalty offers, often done in-store.

This compares to the UK, where middle-aged people, who are generally bargain hunters, are the most popular type of consumer, Mr Biggar continued. For them, price trumps everything, they value genuine sales, and they may be tempted by second-hand offers.

Alongside the bargain and basic types, big spenders prefer one-click checkout technology online in their home currency, purchasing on social media, and paying later when their appetites don't match their wallets (BNPL ) are the exact opposite types who prefer functionality.

The other types of shoppers identified each have their own typical personas.

Trendsetter Sylvia is 38 years old and is motivated by the aesthetic values ​​of style and value.

Biggar added that this type of shopper also highly values ​​personalization in retail interactions, adding further details. Unlike other respondent types, 58% of respondents shop on three or more of their channels. Less than half use such channels. Omnichannel is important for this type. You may also be interested in TikTok live stream events.

Clover, an ambitious 22-year-old who loves social media and has a PhD in branding, worries about job security more than most. Almost a quarter of respondents fell into this category. Only time will tell whether they become the big spenders mentioned above.

Conscientious consumers, represented by the illustrative persona of Vikram (age 48, Generation X), value local and sustainable in-store experiences.

They typically have children and are not concerned about job security, but they value resale schemes to reduce waste. According to Biggar, this is outpacing growth in the fast fashion sector.

More general findings from the WorldPays Future Shoppers report included that 59% of all respondents were concerned about a decline in their standard of living during these tough economic times.

However, 60% still expressed interest in potential retail subscriptions, demonstrating that there is still business for retailers who know where to look and how to effectively target their efforts. is showing.

