Europe rushes to regulate technology

The EU is rushing negotiations on high-tech and digital files at the expense of quality Last-minute agreements and radical changes are undermining the EU's credibility and creating uncertainty Lawmakers are stepping away from hasty agreements , we need to focus on better policies instead.

Brussels appears to have been held hostage by a disturbing trend of last-minute EU deals on many key high-tech and digital files. Even compared to a few years ago, almost all files agreed these days are rushed to the finish, often at the expense of quality and ignoring months and even years of diligent work. . This unfortunate trend is undermining the credibility of his EU, and so many parties continue to express this message behind closed doors in a common complaint.

Particularly in recent months, EU institutions and the Council Presidency have been desperate to announce agreements on big files, rushing negotiations at all costs. We have now seen this happening in Brussels too many times to count or ignore. A tentative political deal was struck, victory was declared, and significant changes were subsequently made to the final legal text. Of course, this is not a new trend. Something similar happened with the previous Digital Services Act, and EU lawmakers will hope to learn from their mistakes.

But in recent months, the same mistakes have been repeated again with the EU's artificial intelligence (AI) law, the European Media Freedom Act, new political advertising rules, data laws and, most recently, the Platform Work Directive. Negotiators enter into hasty agreements on the assumption that they can recover workable legislation after the fact, but this part of the process is rarely subject to public oversight or proper impact assessment. It can undermine the entire process and cause confusion that is counter to the desired outcome.

Unfulfilled promises to do better

In 2016, EU institutions actually signed the Interinstitutional Agreement on Better Lawmaking, pledging to uphold key principles to improve the legislative process, from increased transparency to improved impact assessment. promised. I praised it at the time, and I can tell you that many in industry expected its positive impact in all areas. For example, it was agreed that any major amendments to the committee's original legislative proposal by the co-legislators would be subject to an impact assessment, which is quite logical.

Unfortunately, we do not see any such efforts in recent digital policy files or AI legislation. In Europe, we're working on some big files that affect our daily lives, but the biggest changes may come as the wind blows.

The EU wants to regulate AI first and has repeated that mantra enough times to make its priorities clear. But no one focused on actually being the best. It wasn't part of the story. If you look at the political agreements that have been reached around AI law, you will see that new rules and concepts have been introduced that were not properly discussed. Nor was it part of the co-legislators' bargaining of obligations. But these last-minute additions will have a major impact on how AI is developed and used in Europe, and perhaps the world, for years to come.

undermine the EU's credibility

It is alarming to see negotiators stray so far from their democratically agreed obligations in order to seal an agreement and receive media coverage. Is it political pressure from above? Are they doing this to get more votes or to show voters that they are doing something for them? Because if that were the case, voters who learned about these types of deals being struck behind closed doors with no real oversight could come to the opposite conclusion.

What happened to the proper EU tripartite negotiations, where convergence and agreement between institutions were celebrated based on agreed mandates? I wonder why the negotiators ignored years of hard work and I still don't understand how it's possible to introduce completely different concepts, and often free-form language that is only accepted at the last minute by each party with completely different interpretations. How can we (including the negotiators themselves) predict the impact of such a decision if months of additional work are needed to resolve the outstanding issues after these photo shoots?

halfway solution

The result is often half-baked solutions, the creation of new problems, or the conception of entirely new concepts that do not match reality or established definitions. That happened with the Data Act last year. As the six-month deadline self-imposed by EU institutions approached, negotiators agreed on a model bill that covered a little bit of everything. What we currently have are shaky rules that raise far more questions than answers, including the protection of trade secrets, data flows, and government access to business data. It will likely be up to the EU Court of Justice to answer these questions in the coming years. In the meantime, how do you properly execute such a big bet?

December may have overshadowed the AI ​​Act, but it also saw last-minute agreements on amendments to the Product Liability Directive and European Press Freedom Law. This is another example of hasty consensus-building leading to unintended consequences. Indeed, the Digital Services Act, which was supposed to be a harmonizing tool for the digital single market, is already being challenged and even contradicted by other EU laws, including the Media Freedom Act. And the new product liability rules could actually end up inhibiting the very AI innovation that the AI ​​Act claims to foster.

Platform work is confusing

This trend continued as recently as this month. The proposed Platform Work Directive (PWD) has become the latest casualty of months of ongoing trilateral negotiations. In fact, Spain's EU Presidency had already declared victory over disabled people in December, but then EU member states withdrew Spain from the agreement.

In an attempt to break the impasse, the Belgian EU Presidency suddenly (unilaterally) decided in early February to remove an important feature from the disability draft, the so-called presumptive criterion. This has indeed been, at least until recently, the main mechanism for achieving the Directive's goal of creating legal certainty.

The very idea of ​​removing this important provision simply because a political agreement is not expedient and because EU elections are around the corner would be fundamentally inconsistent with the EU Treaties, and therefore the intent of the Directive. has become completely meaningless. The half-hearted solutions put forward literally meant that all important issues were left to be defined by individual EU countries, essentially rendering disabled people themselves irrelevant.

Ironically, governments also rejected this last attempt last week. It remains to be seen whether the Belgians will manage to recoup their gig work bill. But by offering a radical compromise that ignores almost three years of debate, any future deal is likely to move further away than ever from the democratically agreed mandates of the EU institutions. This is another dangerous example of EU lawmakers rushing to a result, regardless of what the outcome might be or the harm it might create.

It's time to start talking

That's why I hope that in 2024, a wide range of stakeholders will come together to make it clear to newly elected MEPs and the next European Commission that this is not the path to a positive Europe. ing. If the public voices from all institutions that truly want to improve are heard, then industry will be with them. Indeed, the EU needs better policy-making to create an effective and coherent legal framework. It's not about last-minute politics or self-serving selfies.

Improving regulation should be an important basis for policy-making, and once the EU institutions know what is really needed, it is time to start discussions in earnest. Responsibility and responsibility go both ways, and the industry expects more.

A German abridged version of this article was first published on Tagesspiegel Background.

