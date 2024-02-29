Six trends driving change and innovation in K12





“The only constant in life is change.” Those working in the education sector have witnessed this global pandemic over the past few years, which has caused a monumental evolution in the K-12 sector. I know the weight of words. The rapid development of edtech tools and the emergence of artificial intelligence are good examples. But what exactly are the innovations that will accelerate student learning and empower educators in 2024?

“The social changes unfolding before our eyes through technological innovation and evolving needs are forcing us to rethink educational paradigms designed for a bygone industrial era.” Sola Schools CEO Garrett Smiley said in the company's new report. The latest trends and drivers shaping today's K-12 education.

Have AI on your side

The first obvious trend is around artificial intelligence. What once struck fear in the hearts of educators thinking about the ethical concerns of technology in the classroom has now grown to the fear of trusted allies. The report says it has the ability to “automate routine tasks and support creative processes like a skilled co-pilot.”

“2024 promises to be a year of even faster development, innovation, and acceptance as AI continues to be incorporated into the fabric of education.”

teacher as coach

The second trend highlighted in the report is the idea that teachers will evolve into more of a coaching role, a change that is accelerating as educators continue to harness the power of AI assistants.

In the past, teachers have had to juggle a variety of daily tasks, such as lesson planning and grading papers, which has resulted in less quality time with each student. Those days are getting further and further away.

“The juggling act often overshadowed teachers' superpowers of unlocking individual student potential and building relationships,” the report said.

AR/VR technology

Third, Sola highlights how virtual reality and augmented reality are enhancing the learning experience for students. With the recent release of Apple's long-awaited Vision Pro, researchers predict that this technology will further accelerate his AR/VR development and innovation in the edtech industry.

Such technology could have a particular impact on subjects such as science and history, where the visual learning aspect is even more important, the report declares.

“Imagine where students can enter a virtual environment and conduct experiments in a fully stimulated laboratory or explore an ancient civilization as if they were walking through it in real time,” the report said. It is written in the book. “Experiences like this add depth to learning and make abstract concepts concrete.”

Expansion of ESA

The fourth trend highlighted in this report highlights the expansion of school choice and ESAs (Education Savings Accounts). According to Sola, 2024 will be a “pivotal year in the area of ​​educational freedom.”

Following Arizona and Florida's successful implementation of the ESA, the authors predict that more states will adopt such programs.

“The expansion of ESA funding reflects a move towards more customized and diverse education options for families and a more flexible and individualized allocation of public education spending,” the report states.

Project-based learning across disciplines

Another influential force that will dominate the K-12 sector in 2024 is the rise of cross-disciplinary, project-based learning. The school is currently working to provide students with opportunities to deepen the application and meaning of their learning by developing new teaching methods that go beyond the traditional classroom experience.

Accelerated by the rapid development of AI tools, we are witnessing a growing disconnect between traditional education models and the modern needs of students and families. In 2024, we expect to see more schools adopting a holistic and integrated approach to education.

LMS improvements

Finally, the last trend addresses the shift to enhanced learning management systems that prioritize the student and parent experience. In the past, learning platforms have been criticized for being poorly designed and not addressing the needs of both students and parents.

But thanks to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), schools were able to invest in platforms that support online learning and meet the information needs of K-12 parents. However, there is still a long way to go until 2024.

“The pandemic has made us realize the need to design highly personalized learning environments for everyone,” said Peter Hutton, founder and CEO of Project Lab. stated in the report. “Edtech needs to seize the opportunity.”

Sola predicts that schools will place even greater demands on educational technology providers this year to guide better learning management systems. This reflects a broader trend toward edtech that not only supports but enhances student learning, resulting in a more engaging learning experience for students.

“Our hope is that these platforms will facilitate transparent and ongoing communication between schools and families,” the report says.

