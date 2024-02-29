EA lays off about 5% of employees, ends development of some video games





Written by Mike Murphy

Video game maker Electronic Arts announced Wednesday that it plans to cut about 5% of its workforce and discontinue some games in development.

“We are streamlining our company's operations to provide our fans with a deeper, more connected experience,” CEO Andrew Wilson said in a letter to employees. Ta.

He said the layoffs would affect about 5% of the company's global workforce, or about 670 people based on the company's 13,400 employees as of March last year, according to SEC filings. Ta.

“We're also retiring games and moving away from developing future licensed IP that we don't believe will be successful in a changing industry,” Wilson said, adding that this would allow EA to “drive up to You can double your chances.” , sports, and a large online community. ”

It is unclear which games will be cancelled. EA is developing a number of video games in major series such as Marvel and “Star Wars”. EA also develops the soccer game Madden NFL, the soccer game EA Sports FC, and the Apex Legends franchise.

The video game industry, as well as the broader technology industry, have been hit by layoffs over the past year, with more than 10,000 jobs cut in 2023 and about 8,000 jobs cut so far this year. .

EA laid off about 6% of its workforce last March.

EA's latest job cuts were announced a day after Sony cut about 900 jobs at its PlayStation division. Last month, Microsoft (MSFT) announced it would cut approximately 1,900 employees following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Amazon (AMZN)'s Twitch, Unity Software (U) and Riot Games also announced layoffs this year.

EA said last month that it expects net reservations, a measure of physical and digital sales, to decline year over year in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year, although demand for games improved in the holiday quarter.

EA stock was little changed on Wednesday. The stock is up about 2% year-to-date and about 27% over the past 12 months. By comparison, the S&P 500's SPX is up 6% in 2024 and 28% over the past year.

-Mike Murphy

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

Eastern Time, February 28, 2037

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240228960/ea-to-lay-off-about-5-of-its-workforce-end-development-of-some-videogames The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos