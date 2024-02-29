Apple investors reject demands for ethical transparency regarding company's use of AI





Apple shareholders have rejected Labor's request for an artificial intelligence transparency report to examine whether the company uses artificial intelligence ethically.

The proposal, submitted by the AFL-CIO Stock Index Fund, was defeated in a preliminary count at Apple's annual meeting on Wednesday. Shareholders also rejected measures related to employment equity, civil liberties, racial and gender pay gaps, and human rights. They approved the board's schedule and the company's executive compensation plan.

The AI ​​proposal called for Apple to disclose the ethical guidelines it follows when adopting the technology. According to the measures supporting the statement, artificial intelligence raises several social policy issues. This includes whether it might make biased decisions against employees or violate customer privacy. The statement also warned of the threat of layoffs due to automation.

The AFL-CIO's investment arm has also pressed other technology and media companies on the issue, including Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The proposal, which has had its twists and turns, was read out by Apple retail employee Michael Forsyth, who said he and his colleagues were concerned about the company expanding into artificial intelligence. Forsyth helped push for unionization at the Apple Store in Oklahoma City.

Apple has been less open than its peers about its plans for generative AI, the technology behind chatbots like ChatGPT, but has promised to discuss its plans later this year. That presentation could come as early as June, when the company holds its annual developer conference.

At the shareholder meeting, CEO Tim Cook pledged that Apple would break new ground in AI this year. He said he believes this will open up transformational opportunities for users and improve their productivity. He also touted the new Vision Pro headset's machine learning capabilities, saying the device required decades of innovation.

Behind the scenes, Apple has been racing to incorporate generative AI into its software. Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, has directed his team to develop as many new AI features as possible for this year's operating system updates.

Mr. Cook's compensation has become a flashpoint in recent years, as his annual compensation approaches $100 million. But in 2023, it fell 36% to $63.2 million, primarily due to a reduction in his stock compensation. His salary remains at $3 million. Cooks' stock compensation target for 2024 is $40 million to $50 million.

Apple announced last month that two of its longtime directors, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and former Boeing Co. executive James Bell, would not stand for reelection at the conference after they reached the 75-year-old threshold. Still, another manager, Ronald Sugar, will not retire, even though he will turn 76 later this year. Mr. Cook opened the meeting by thanking Mr. Gore and Mr. Bell.

Apple said Sugar is retained because of recent significant changes in the composition of its board of directors and the value of retaining directors who have developed deep insight into the company during their tenure.

Meanwhile, former Aerospace CEO Wanda Austin will join the company's board of directors. She has long been a supporter of U.S. space exploration efforts, an area that hasn't been Apple's main focus until now.

