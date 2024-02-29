Kelvin Health joins American Heart Association Health Technology and Innovation Center's Innovator Network





American Heart Association Consortium Advances Development of Evidence-Based Medical Technology Solutions

SOFIA, Bulgaria , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kelvin Health, a diagnostic solution aimed at improving the standard of vascular care by applying the latest AI to mobile thermography images, announced the American Heart Association has joined the Medical Technology Innovation Center. Innovators Network. The center focuses on building and fostering relationships with medical technology to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

Kelvin Health joins American Heart Association Health Technology and Innovation Center's Innovators Network

The Innovators' Network is a healthcare technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, researchers, and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members build models for clinical outcomes research, significantly reduce the cost of developing those studies indigenously, help connect science and technology, and believe that digital platforms will improve healthcare outcomes of primary concern. We work with the Center in a number of ways, including providing evidence. providers and payers.

“This center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of medical technology,” said Robert, American Heart Association Volunteer Past President (2019-2020) and American Heart Association Health Chair. – said A. Harrington, MD, FAHA. The Center's Technical Advisory Group and Weill Cornell Medical Dean Steven Weiss and Suzanne Weiss, Cornell Medical Dean. “Joining the Innovators Network provides members with the opportunity to leverage the consortium and expand and deepen their engagement in the field.”

“We are excited to join the American Heart Association's Innovators Network, which is a particularly exciting addition to the American Heart Association's Innovators Network as we pursue our mission to provide more accessible, faster, and more equitable health care services. “It gives us the opportunity to connect with other people who are innovating in health tech with a focus on disease and accurate non-invasive vascular diagnostics,” said Kelvin Health Co-Founder. said Georgi Kadrev, CEO and Chief Executive Officer.

About Kelvin Health

Kelvin Health joins the Innovators Network to provide diagnostic solutions that are as simple and patient-friendly for specialists, general practitioners, and even patient partners as taking a thermal image. Using thermal camera signals as input, the AI ​​solution can capture heat in the human body, detect local blood flow abnormalities, and notify doctors if necessary.

The company aims to improve the standard of vascular treatment by providing an accessible, non-invasive and accurate diagnosis for PAD/CLTI and carotid hypoperfusion issues based on the combination of mobile thermography and AI. I am.

Unlike solutions that can be time-consuming and inaccurate, especially for diabetic, ABI/TBI, and Doppler ultrasound patients, Kelvin Health's solution allows non-experts to quickly and accurately Invasive vascular triage and pre- and post-operative monitoring can be performed.

Kelvin Health has created the world's largest cardiovascular disease thermal imaging dataset, containing more than 8,400 thermal images of more than 1,100 vascular patients, and has been recognized by Novartis' BIOME Summit Cardiovascular Innovation Challenge '21, Roche's HealthCare Lab Challenge '22 , Med-Tech, and multiple innovation awards. World's Health Tech Innovation of the Year 22 and Best Med-Tech Workplace 23.

