Microsoft on Wednesday launched an investigation into reports of unpleasant and harmful reactions directed at users of its Copilot chatbot, adding to a new wave of bizarre chatbot problems experienced by high-profile AI companies such as OpenAI and Google. This became a case.

Microsoft said this behavior is limited to a small number of prompts.

Key facts from Getty Images

Microsoft investigated examples of problematic Copilot responses posted on social media. Examples include a user who claimed to suffer from PTSD who was told that the bot didn't care if he lived or died, and another instance where Copilot suggested the user might not have a purpose in life. I did. After being asked by a user if he should commit suicide.

Microsoft told Forbes in an email that the chatbot's strange behavior was limited to a small number of prompts where users attempted to circumvent safety systems for specific responses.

Users who received disturbing responses to questions about suicide told Bloomberg, which first reported the investigation, that they did not intentionally trick the chatbot into responding.

Microsoft told Forbes it is introducing changes that will strengthen safety filters and allow the system to detect and block prompts that are allegedly intentionally created to circumvent safety systems.

The co-pilot issue is part of a recent spate of strange chatbot behavior from companies like Google and OpenAI, the latter of which has seen ChatGPT refuse to complete tasks or give short responses due to bouts of laziness. A fix has been created for .

Google's Gemini AI model recently came under fire after users noticed that the image generation feature was producing inaccurate and unpleasant images, prompting an apology from Google and the suspension of Gemini image generation.

The Gemini accident was criticized by X owner Elon Musk and others, who accused the AI ​​model of having racist and anti-civilizational programming.

tangent

Less than two weeks ago, Microsoft announced it was introducing restrictions on its Bing chatbot after a series of strange user interactions, including an attempt to steal nuclear secrets.

Main background

Companies deploying AI models need to consistently course-correct as chatbot development progresses. In addition to instant injections, companies must also deal with intentionally provoking or tricking AI chatbots into giving certain responses, as well as AI hallucinations in which chatbots create false information. It needed to be addressed. Last year, two lawyers used his ChatGPT to prepare personal injury cases, but were later fined because the chatbots cited fake cases in their responses. The judge wrote in his order that while AI models have many uses in the legal field, briefings are not one of them because the platforms are currently prone to hallucinations and bias. Ta. Google said in a blog post that hallucinations can occur because AI models are trained on data and learn to find patterns in the data and make predictions. If your training data is incomplete or biased, your AI model may learn and present incorrect patterns.

References

Explaining Google's Gemini controversy: Musk and others criticize AI models over alleged bias (Forbes)

Microsoft imposes new restrictions on Bings AI chatbot after it expressed intent to steal nuclear secrets (Forbes)

