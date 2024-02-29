Google CEO slams Gemini AI's 'unacceptable' error – Latest News | World News





SAN FRANCISCO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday banned users from creating photos of people over gaffes such as images of racially diverse World War II Nazi troops. After being forced to do so, he blamed the mistake on the company's Gemini AI app. “I want to address a recent issue that is problematic. You can now provide text and image responses in the Gemini app,” Pichai wrote in a letter to staff, which was published by the news website. Published by Semafor. “We know that some of those responses were offensive and showed bias. Let's be clear: It's completely unacceptable and we made the wrong decision.” he added. The controversy emerged within weeks after Google made headlines by rebranding its ChatGPT-style AI. Go to “Gemini”. Social media users mocked and criticized the company for historically inaccurate images generated by Gemini, including that the U.S. Senate in the 1800s was ethnically diverse and included women. . In response to a question to Prime Minister Modi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last Monday warned that the government “will not tolerate” racial or other bias in the operation of AI-based platforms. Google's team is working around the clock to resolve Gemini issue: Pichai A Google spokesperson confirmed to AFP that Sundar Pichai's letter to staff is genuine. Pichai said Google's team is working around the clock to fix these issues, but did not say when the image generation feature would be available again. Perfect AI will never exist, especially at this new stage in the industry's development, but we know the hurdles are high and we will keep trying no matter how long it takes, he wrote. Masu. India's Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has warned that the government will not tolerate racial or other bias in the operation of AI-based platforms. He said companies like Google developing AI-based solutions need to properly train the underlying models that power their platforms to avoid bias and misinformation. The minister's view followed a similar condemnation by IT and Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who termed the consequences raised by Gemini as a violation of certain provisions of the IT Act and criminal law. Technology companies see generative artificial intelligence models as the next big step in computing, seeking to implement them in everything from automating internet searches and customer support to creating music and art. I'm in a hurry. But AI models, including Google's, have long been criticized for perpetuating racial and gender biases in their results. Google said last week that the problematic response from Gemini was the result of the company's efforts to remove such bias. Gemini is tuned to show a diverse group of people, but it doesn't adjust for prompts it shouldn't, and it's too cautious about even innocuous requests, he said. Google's Prabhakar Raghavan said in a blog post. These two factors, he said, caused the model to overcorrect in some cases and be overly conservative in others, producing embarrassingly false images. Since the explosive success of ChatGPT, many concerns about AI have surfaced. Experts and governments have warned that AI also risks large-scale economic upheaval, particularly job losses, and industrial-scale disinformation that could manipulate elections and promote violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/google-ceo-slams-unacceptable-gemini-ai-errors-latest-news/articleshow/108084386.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos