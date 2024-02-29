Fintech at its finest: adding value through innovation





Gen To what extent will next-generation fintech platforms integrating AI be realized? Nick Holt

AI will transform financial services in 2024.

For fintech platforms, the immediate function of AI is to reduce fraud, such as the fraudulent creation of new accounts. By training advanced machine learning models on comprehensive datasets, AI systems identify data anomalies from device information and third-party checks to identify anomalous patterns, then analyze continuous data to You can examine the context to determine if fraud is occurring.

Gen AI could act as a co-pilot for security experts, automatically flagging and intervening in discrepancies and potentially stopping crimes from being committed. This reduces the need for lengthy manual checks and, importantly, makes fintech platforms more secure.

A second application of AI to fintech platforms could challenge the way traditional legacy banks allocate credit. AI can instantly analyze large amounts of data and provide more detailed information than ever before about an applicant's credit needs, simply by looking at pre-assigned credit scores associated with individuals, primarily based on historical financial data. This decision can revolutionize the concept of credit underwriting. .

This opens the door to fairer credit scoring, as it allows you to consider data other than your established credit score (such as regular payments, employment history, etc.). Credit decisions can be based on a specific person or on a specific transaction.

Babs Ogunday

We will see more fintechs implementing Gen AI and other AI applications. Rapidly evolving technology has the potential to impact most industries, and fintechs need to take advantage of its capabilities.

Gen AI allows people to spend less time on tasks that can be automated, freeing up time to focus on innovation and creation. This is especially useful in areas such as compliance, where you can perform mundane or tedious tasks such as checking alerts or completing enhanced due diligence (EDD) checks.

This technology can also be used as a first point of contact for customer support. As such, Gen AI can save time and increase cost efficiency for fintechs and the people behind them.

rajasekhar sukumar

The next generation of fintech platforms will significantly integrate Gen AI, creating a major transformation across the financial services sector from strategy to execution. The hype surrounding Gen AI has captured the attention of executives across industries, and IT leaders are under pressure to deliver results that generate measurable ROI.

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently revealed that 85% of businesses are not currently using AI, and 83% have no plans to implement it in the next three months, but this hesitancy It felt like it was just a lack of budget. End of the year. The new financial year starts in less than a month, so he predicts that the platform will be utilized as resources are updated.

Currently, Gen AI projects in the fintech space are focused on increasing operational efficiency and improving the overall customer experience. Employ AI technology to streamline processes, automate tasks, and make financial services more efficient and customer-friendly. At the same time, IoT integration plays a role in improving the security, convenience, and efficiency of banking operations by enabling data collection, analysis, and action without human intervention.

However, amidst this innovation, traditional banks within the sector are faced with the challenge of adaptability to maintain the status quo. Staying competitive in a rapidly changing environment requires a strategic approach that incorporates Gen AI and other disruptive technologies while ensuring a seamless, customer-centric experience. Gen AI's integration into our fintech platform represents a pivotal moment in reimagining the future of financial services, with a focus on efficiency, customer experience, and adaptability to evolving industry dynamics.

Therese Stowell

Gen AI is required. Platforms that don't take advantage of it will have a hard time competing.

With bad actors leveraging Gen AI to commit fraud, it may not be surprising that fraud is reaching unprecedented levels. Fraudsters are using techniques such as digitally altered documents and creating deepfakes to commit identity fraud. Forward-thinking companies are putting out fires by using Gen AI to better detect fraud and protect end users, partners, and themselves.

What do today's financial institutions and investors want from tomorrow's fintech platforms?Rajasekhar Sukumar

Today's financial institutions and investors are actively seeking fintech platforms that can help them adapt to the evolving landscape and remain competitive.

For traditional banks, infrastructure transformation is a top priority as they need to reduce overhead costs. The expensive nature of city center locations and outdated processes are severely hampering the performance of traditional banks, creating a pressing demand for more streamlined and cost-effective solutions.

Additionally, the focus is shifting to meet the evolving expectations of customers who increasingly demand a simple and highly personalized banking experience. Investing in a fintech platform to improve your online presence not only reduces overhead costs and the need for outdated legacy technology, but also increases customer demand for easy-to-use banking systems with personalized services. will also be fulfilled.

The risk of losing market share to digital-first financial services is also a pressing concern for banks resisting change. The emergence of providers with innovative models such as Monzo, Revolut, Wise and Pockit exemplifies the potential threat to traditional banks.

For this reason, financial institutions and investors are looking for fintech platforms that can respond quickly and effectively to market changes. A modern and agile infrastructure is considered important to enable banks to innovate quickly and launch new services that meet the dynamic demands of the market.

nick holt

Investments in fintech in Q3 2023 are down a quarter from the previous year, and fintech platforms must meet certain criteria to secure investment. Investors may use important metrics to decide whether to invest, such as referable customers. Fundamentally, fintech companies need to demonstrate that they have smart and sustainable solutions that allow them to thrive in the face of difficult financial times ahead.

The good news is that there is still a huge opportunity for innovation in fintech, if companies can tackle existing problems that many people have and solve them in the right way. Consumer demands are constantly changing, with individuals increasingly demanding greater flexibility, real-time payment options, seamless checkout experiences, and access to new and emerging technologies. Therefore, fintech platforms that provide improved and agile solutions that meet changing demands with high-quality products will gain investment, recognition, and encourage other industries to become more agile and respond quickly to changes. You can even put pressure on it.

Babs Ogunday

Fintechs are adopting new technologies such as AI and continue to expand their customer base to ensure sustainable growth. Gen Z (and subsequent generations) are arguably more welcoming to fintech and neobanks than their parents and grandparents. Technology has always been a central pillar of their lives, so a young person is more likely to have an account in a bank that does not have a single physical branch. As future fintechs continue to expand their services, we may soon see younger generations exclusively using neobanks when switching to digital banks as their primary account.

Therese Stowell

It's not just a technology issue. It is important to satisfy both customers and end users. For financial institutions, it's important to solve critical problems that deliver maximum results with minimum effort and cost, whether it's fraud prevention, compliance, or meeting user needs. It often goes hand in hand with providing a great user experience tailored to the needs of the end user and the business. Delivering a great user experience can be a key differentiator in this competitive field. Financial institutions and investors are looking for platforms that solve end-to-end problems, not just parts of the user flows that need to be pieced together.

