



With an extra day this month due to leap year, what will you do with your extra time? Luckily, there are plenty of options in and around Boston. From the annual flower show to an unexpectedly timely film at the Harvard Film Archives, there are plenty of ways to spend your Leap Day weekend.

Leap Day Celebration Thursday, February 29th

If scarcity makes holidays more valuable, then Leap Day is worth four times as much as the average annual festival. Here are two options for marking this day. This helps compensate for the fact that there are not exactly 365 days in a year. The Brighton Branch of the Boston Public Library is marking the day by hosting a free frog-themed event for children ages 4 to 12 on Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. focuses on the leap aspect. We also make paper bag frog figures and origami frogs. Across the river in Somerville, his company Aeronaut Brewing is celebrating the absurdity of the 2012 Leap Day episode “30 Rock.” The night becomes a reunion of sorts, bringing together repeat musical acts from previous years, including his LeapBand of brass instruments, and even foretelling the possibility of a surprise visit from his Leap Day William, the Leap Day Santa Claus. Masu.The Aeronaut event begins at 7 p.m.

February 29th (Thursday) – March 3rd (Sunday)

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the first Winter Flora weekend exhibition at the Worcester Art Museum. The four-day show is short-lived, lasting as long as the flowers remain vibrant. For those unfamiliar with this annual event, flower arrangements are paired next to pieces from the museum's collection. I took a select tour of last year's show and highly recommend the experience to anyone who wants to learn more about the decisions that go into artistically crafted arrangements. Outside the show, you can watch a live flower arranging demonstration (included with the show) on Thursday mornings. An after-hours event with live music and drinks will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to ask some questions. A gardener asks for advice through her four days of work. Admission is free for members, $30 for adults, and $7 for ages 17 and under. All tickets must be purchased at the entrance.

Opens Friday, March 1st

Building a collection is often a slow and steady process. In many cases, even when a museum acquires a work, it remains hidden from public view for years. A new exhibit at the Harvard Art Museums focuses on these new acquisitions. Future Minded features over 60 of his works by 30 of his artists from around the world spanning centuries. Although the works in this exhibit date back to 500 BC, living artists make up the majority of the artists as the museum aims to expand its collection of contemporary works. The exhibition features a variety of mediums, including drawings, photography, paintings, sculptures, and prints, including Worlds Within World (2019) by Chinese artist Guanyu Xu (below). This exhibit will be on view until his July 21st. Admission to the Harvard Art Museums is free.

Guanyu Xu, “Worlds Within Worlds”, 2019. (Courtesy of the artist and Yancey Richardson, New York, Harvard University President and Fellows, Harvard Art Museums) Saturday, March 2

Who doesn't hear stories about stolen art? You've probably heard of WBUR and the Boston Globe's “Last Seen” about the famous theft from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. The story was recently in the news again this week after the death of Richard “Rick” Abbas, one of the museum's night watchmen during a robbery. Hypothse du tableau vol. is his 64-minute film in mockumentary format that follows an art collector's efforts to learn about stolen art. Released in 1978, this film was created by French-Chilean filmmaker Lar Ruiz. His films often reject traditional narrative structure in favor of whimsy and eccentricity. The screening begins at 9:30pm, with an introduction by filmmaker and curator Simon Field. Tickets cost $10 and can be reserved online.

Saturday, March 2nd

The Concord Band is a 65-member concert band that performs regularly in the towns of Concord and Harvard. On Saturday, the band will perform an original piece commissioned by Ellen Feldman, who has played in the Concord Band's flute section for 35 years. The piece was inspired by Feldman's 2011 self-published comic The Dancer as The Invisible Girl. Composer Mason Bynes writes in a note that these three of his movements express the swirling power and agility of Invisible Girls. Music director James O'Dell has designed a program centered on original works, including George Gershwin's An American in Paris, as well as works by Claude Debussy, Robert Russell Bennett, and Eduard Strauss. Admission is free, but a $20 donation is required. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.

