Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a brilliant and messy retelling of one of gaming's greatest stories





Final Fantasy VII, released for Sony PlayStation in 1997, changed the video game landscape.

Featuring then-cutting-edge 3D graphics, cinematic cut scenes, and the richest storyline most gamers have ever seen, this event is a major pop culture event. treated. It sold millions of copies, became a cult classic, and has since spawned numerous tragic and romantic fan fictions, as well as dozens of spin-offs of his games and merchandise.

Now, developer Square Enix is ​​remaking the title as a trilogy, expanding the source material far beyond its original scope and becoming more successful than 2010's infamous Hobbit trilogy. I hope that you will.

The second installment, Final Fantasy VIIRebirth, launches this week on PlayStation 5. This is a charming love letter to fans of the original, as long as it doesn't get in the way of the original's storytelling.

Rebirth is a direct follow-up to 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake, the first installment in the confusingly named trilogy.

Watch | Final Fantasy VII Reverse Trailer:

Cloud Strife, a mercenary with a very large sword and dreamy, moody eyes, joins a small resistance group called Avalanche. They escape Midgar, the huge industrial city where all of the remakes took place, and travel the world to find clues about Sephiroth, Cloud's former leader with an even longer sword and vague plans to save or destroy the world. looking for.

Avalanche is also waging war against Shinra, the power company and de facto government of Midgar. Shinra has extracted a miraculous fuel called mako from underground and has been supplying electricity to the world. However, it turns out that Mako is the earth's life force itself, containing the souls of the dead, and its depletion would mean the end of all life.

Go ahead on the way

The scope of Rebirth goes far beyond that of a remake. Instead of expanding to a single large location like Midgar, players can explore multiple locations, each featuring one or more villages or large cities, similar to modern-day Grand Theft Auto or Assassin's Creed. You can traverse world regions.

The simple village of Callum lies in the wide, green fields, the Disney-like Gold Saucer amusement park lies in the desert region of Corel, and the poor live in the slums of the Dust Bowl below. .

Players will spend most of their time exploring the game's town and surrounding wilderness, fighting monsters large and small. The combat system is surprisingly robust, allowing players to publicly engage and dance around their enemies while casting spells and performing powerful combat maneuvers.

Each character feels a little different, and players can customize how they handle most situations. Cloud can counter enemy attacks with a powerful sword, while Aerith, a flower girl turned mage, casts support spells from the rear.

Classic locations such as Cloud's homeworld of Nibelheim are recreated in incredible levels of detail (and high resolution) in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. (square Enix)

You can follow the main story and visit the most important locations, or you can hit the brakes and chase down numerous side missions. It's amazing how many of these missions feel like they were pulled directly from more modern games. You'll be climbing towers like in Assassin's Creed or investigating monster attacks like in The Witcher.

Ultimately, these side jobs feel like distractions unrelated to the main story, but they flesh out the world in new and surprising ways, and are presented in chunks so as not to overwhelm the player. .

This setting also lays bare Rebirth's contradictory tone. This is a game in which all the protagonists grapple with their traumatic pasts while fighting a desperate war against militaristic corporations.

It's also a game where you compete in derby races with ostrich-like birds called chocobos, and control a robot cat that speaks with a Scottish accent, throws giant dice, and casts magic spells.

In Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Cait Sith (left) and Yuffie (right) join forces for a tandem attack. (square Enix)

Unpredictable Energy is true to the 1997 original and, in fact, to many other games from the time. That's something fans may have missed in recent Final Fantasy games, which have kept a consistent, if acerbic, tone.

Rebirth's most consistent change is also its most disappointing. Basically everything is bigger and bigger than before. In the case of The Gold Saucer, this is appropriate, as the once-sparse theme park is transformed into a glittering, cacophonous dreamscape filled with tourists, gift shops, and kitschy attraction rides.

But the original's quieter moments are packed with non-stop combat and the villain's cackling laughter, which loses his humanity along the way. It doesn't all have to escalate like the final act of a Marvel movie. Not every song and dance moment has to be full of camp vibes.

From right to left: Tifa, Yuffie, and Aerith dance to a song at the Gold Saucer amusement park in the video game Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. (Square Enix) Story remake and rewrite

Outside of combat, it's fun to hang out with fan-favorite characters, newly realized in high resolution and fully voiced by an impressive cast of actors.

John Eric Bentley injects humanity into the surly rebel leader Barrett, who struggles to correct the effects of a justified but violent rebellion on the people he loves. And Brianna White plays Aerith, an insightful and sassy character who goes far beyond her tragic fate.

That fate, of course, is the death of Aerith, who is graphically skewered by Sephiroth's two-handed sword at the end of the first act of the original FFVII.

Brianna White provides the voice of Aerith Gainsborough, one of the main party members in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and the star of this chapter of the remake trilogy. (square Enix)

For a generation of gamers, this was the first game, and perhaps the first media, to encounter the irreversible death of a major character. Decades of untrue rumors naturally arose that there was a secret code to resurrecting her.

It was revealed that the remake's story would not be limited to faithfully reproducing the original story, which piqued the curiosity of fans. In fact, it suggests that some characters may be taking an active role in their own destinies, dabbling in multiple timelines and parallel universes along the way.

Square Enix's review embargo specifically forbids me from detailing what actually happened in the game's ending. However, his creative director Tetsuya Nomura is known for leading games with complex storylines, exemplified by the heart-tugging tales of the Kingdom Hearts series.

Without giving away the details, its signature style is always present in the game's over-the-top, hours-long final act. There were four years between the release of Remake and Rebirth, and until the release of the currently unnamed third installment, fans will be left undecided and debating the meaning of Rebirth. Dew.

So should you play it?

For longtime fans of Final Fantasy VII, playing Rebirth is a no-brainer. It's a gloriously over-indulgent emotional roller coaster, even if its confusing moments tend to bring down the whole experience.

However, there's also more than enough to keep newcomers entertained, as long as you play the 2020 remake first. This is, in many ways, the Empire Strikes Back of the remake trilogy.

