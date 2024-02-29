A cloud CISO perspective: Using AI to build better cyber defenses





Among all these examples, organizations that use cloud services will particularly benefit. The vast amount of data and training required to build effective AI models naturally benefits from the cloud. While it may be possible to bring the same benefits to AI on-premises as in the cloud, training AI is much easier (and easier to improve quickly) using data available in the cloud. That possibility is very low.

What’s next for AI and security?

As AI evolves, the asymmetry between cyber defense and cyber attack will continue to change, and it will be an ongoing challenge for organizations and governments to adapt their cybersecurity strategies accordingly. Bold research and policy agendas are needed to ensure that these asymmetries are shifted in favor of defenders. It can unravel the science, provide defenders with maximum leverage, and create structural conditions that limit the potential for malicious exploitation.

To help AI grow to assist defenders, we make three recommendations:

Protect AI at its core by prioritizing secure-by-design practices and developing autonomous cyber defense guardrails. Much of the policy attention to date has been on the long-tail safety risks posed by AI models, but models are only one part of the technology product. Attackers will choose the path of least resistance to achieve their end goal, which is unlikely to require attacking the model itself.

More mundane security risks that can be introduced throughout the lifecycle of an AI system (from pre-training to deployment to runtime) and all layers of the technology stack (hardware, operating system, protocols, APIs, etc.) cannot be ignored. ) Otherwise, AI security technology itself becomes a vector of vulnerabilities.

Promoting a balanced regulatory approach to the use and deployment of AI will empower defenders over attackers and avoid a future where attackers can innovate but defenders cannot. Today’s AI governance choices may change the landscape of cyberspace in unintended ways.

For example, regulations that prohibit training models using publicly available data only limit the ability of companies that follow the rules to profit from the data sets, not attackers. We must work together to limit the harm caused by AI and enable defenders to deploy its beneficial uses at scale, especially for organizations in high-risk sectors such as critical infrastructure and the public sector.

We advance research collaborations to create scientific breakthroughs and enable new paradigms in security and software development. The research community must play a central role in enabling new paradigms in security and software development. This includes testing and evaluating new security technologies, assessing and prioritizing risks, and introducing new innovations to help eliminate class-wide threats. While existing publications tend to focus on demonstrating attacks against or using AI, research on building defenses against or using AI should be prioritized.

To learn more about how Google is building AI tools boldly and responsibly, visit our AI and security site.

