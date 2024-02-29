Get this new technology from MWC 2024 now





This year's Mobile World Congress kicked off in Barcelona earlier this week. The long-running mobile trade show unveils numerous mobile phone launches, the latest wearables, and other new concepts and technologies. MWC 2024 runs from February 26th to February 29th, and this week is already packed with lots of great technology to get excited about.

Mobile World Congress is a chance for the telecom industry to launch new phones and debut innovative technologies, many of which may not be on the market for some time. We've looked at all of today's hottest devices to find out which ones you can get your hands on right now and have compiled them below. All products here can be pre-ordered or purchased directly. We'll continue to update this list to highlight new items as MWC 2024 gets underway.

MWC 2024 Technologies Available to Order Now

Check out some of the amazing technologies highlighted at this year's MWC 2024 event.

one plus

OnePlus' latest smartwatches have long battery life and great screens. It doesn't have all the features that other smartwatches have, but it's affordable enough that it might be worth the compromise. You can pre-order the OnePlus Watch 2 now for $300. However, if you replace your old smartwatch, you can get a $50 credit no matter what brand or condition you own it.

Humanitarian/CNET

When pinned to your shirt, this AI wearable device from Humane can answer questions, respond to voice commands, and even project onto your hand, turning your palm into a screen. Prices for this device start at $699. Order by March 31st and receive a free 3-month subscription to Humane. Subscriptions typically cost $24 per month.

Samsung/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is priced at $1,320 for the base 360 ​​model, $1,670 for the Pro, $2,120 for the Pro 360, and $2,620 for the Ultra. However, you can now save directly on the price of these new laptops, dropping the Base 360 ​​model to $1,100, the Pro to $1,450, the Pro 360 to $1,900, and the Ultra to $2,400. Plus, get up to $800 in instant trade-in credit. Note that you can upgrade your processor and graphics, but there will be an additional charge.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

Although not available in the US, readers in the UK can get their hands on this cutting-edge phone. CNET's Sareena Dayaram calls Honor's Magic 6 Pro “one of the most compelling Android flagships available this year” thanks to its eye-tracking technology, silicon carbon battery, and AI. did. The phone is scheduled to be released on March 1st and is priced at 1,100 yen (approximately $1,395). However, you may be able to save some money by ordering early.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

Similar to the phones mentioned above, US consumers won't have access to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, our readers in the UK can pre-order this impressive camera phone for $1,299 (approximately $1,650). This offer also includes 3 months of YouTube Premium access, 6 months of 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and you can save money on your purchase if you have a device eligible for trade-in. Masu. The smartphone will ship on March 19th.

MWC 2024 technology coming soon

These products aren't available for purchase yet, but we know when they're expected to arrive.

Andrew Lankson/CNET

ThinkPad T Series Laptop

Lenovo has teamed up with iFixit to create user-repairable laptops, allowing you to replace batteries, upgrade memory and storage, and more. This should extend the lifespan of these devices and reduce the number of older models ending up in landfills. ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T16 Gen 3 Intel models will be available for purchase in April.

GSMArena/Energizer/CNET

The Energizer Hard Case P28K is powered by a 28,000 mAh battery that can last up to a week. That said, it's quite chunky and weighs 570 grams, but it's designed to be a solid option even if you don't have a regular power source. Although it is not scheduled for release in the US, users elsewhere around the world can expect this device to be released in October for just under $300.

For all our MWC 2024 coverage, from the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring to Lenovo's transparent display laptops, the new Nothing Phone 2A, and more, be sure to check out our MWC 2024 roundup.

