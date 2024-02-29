Leap Year 2024: Google marks Leap Day on February 29th with a Doodle





Leap Year 2024: Google released a doodle on Thursday, February 29th to commemorate Leap Day. This doodle is unique in that its visibility spans almost the entire world.

Google's doodle depicts a frog with leap day dates in settings that include February 28th and March 1st. When the frog jumps, the leap day date disappears. The setting is depicted against a background of a pond with stones and leaves, and the word Google can be seen in the background.

Additionally, the caption with this moving illustration reads, “Ribbing news, it's Leap Day!” The leap day on February 29 only occurs approximately once every four years to bring the calendar into line with the Earth and the sun. Enjoy this bonus day of Happy Leap Day in February!”

The origins of leap year date back more than 2,000 years. This was done to align the standard Gregorian calendar with the solar calendar and take into account the slightly more than 365 days it takes for the Earth to orbit the sun (365.2422 days to be exact).

According to the Gregorian calendar, the world's most widely used civil calendar, each leap year consists of 366 days instead of 365. This extra day, known as a leap day, adjusts for the fact that his astronomical year is slightly shorter than 365 days, making it six hours long. The last leap day was in 2020, and the next one will be in his year 2028.

“Leap year babies'' will have the opportunity to celebrate their precious birthday on February 29th this year, which only comes once every four years. Therefore, this day has sometimes been the center of bureaucratic problems and often the center of several jokes. According to the Associated Press, approximately 5 million people around the world share a Leap Day birthday. This figure corresponds to his 0.06 percent of her 8 billion population on Earth.

Published: February 29, 2024, 6:32 AM IST

