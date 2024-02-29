Investors have more reasons to like Apple with EV plans scrapped and AI updates





Apple gave investors more reasons to like its stock after the company reportedly scrapped its decade-old electric self-driving car project and CEO Tim Cook talked about the iPhone maker's artificial intelligence vision. The tech giant announced internally on Tuesday the end of its pursuit of self-driving electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Many of the team's roughly 2,000 employees will instead work in Apple's AI division, according to Bloomberg. At Apple's virtual shareholder meeting the next day, Cook said the tech giant “believes generative AI has incredible breakthrough potential, which is why we're investing heavily in this space right now.” ” he said. Cook's comments come as public acceptance of Apple's hot technology has generally lagged behind its Big Tech peers since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, pushing generative AI into the mainstream. Worth it. Apple stock has fallen about 6% since the beginning of the year, including a 0.75% drop on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 6% in 2024. Despite the disparity, Jim Cramer reiterated his long-held argument for stocks. “The reason it's so hard to own Apple and not trade it is because there are periods of underperformance that make everyone question the wisdom of owning the stock,” Jim said during Wednesday's morning meeting. Ta. Jim also cited the challenges and controversies facing existing self-driving car initiatives, including General Motors' Cruise and Club Holding's Waymo. The fact is, well, thank heavens,” he added. alphabet . Electric vehicles with human drivers come as the industry struggles to reach mainstream adoption, despite heavy investments in recent years by legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co. and GM-owned Club. Sales have also been slower than expected. Both companies are increasing their focus on hybrid vehicles. In general, EVs are a saturated market, but Tesla remains the dominant player in the US. Little has been made public about Apple's self-driving car ambitions, but reports first surfaced in 2014 when the company poached automotive engineers from other companies. The path for the iPhone maker to commercialize its EV ambitions was becoming increasingly uncertain. Although small compared to Apple's overall business, the amount of resources allocated to these efforts could be used for more profitable ventures. “I respect that they’re moving people around.” [to AI]Jim isn't convinced this pivot will have a material impact on Apple's position in the escalating generative AI race, but said it's still a better use of its resources than before. Apple declined CNBC's request for comment on the Bloomberg report. Analysts at AAPL Morgan Stanley called this a “positive development” that would demonstrate welcome cost discipline and ultimately allow Apple to discontinue car manufacturing. While “repurposing assets towards more important initiatives” like generative AI, UBS predicts that Apple will formally unveil AI over the summer, including the latest AI-integrated versions of Siri and Messages, It may include a new processor for the iPhone 16. Jeff Marks, director of portfolio analysis at the club, is particularly bullish on these innovative improvements to Apple's flagship devices, saying, “This is really going to be the next driver in a big upgrade cycle.” said. Wednesday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trusts are Long AAPL, F, and MS. See here for a complete list of stocks.) As a subscriber to Jim Cramer's CNBC Investment Club, Jim trades Receive trade alerts before you make them. After Jim sends a trade alert, he waits 45 minutes before buying or selling stocks in a charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim talks about a stock on his CNBC TV, he will issue a trade alert and then he will wait 72 hours before executing the trade. The above investment club information is subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our disclaimer. No fiduciary duties or obligations exist or arise from your receipt of information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

A woman walks near the Apple Store in New York on December 26, 2023.

Eduardo Muñoz | Reuters

Apple gave investors more reasons to like its stock after the company reportedly scrapped its decade-old electric self-driving car project and CEO Tim Cook talked about the iPhone maker's artificial intelligence vision.

