Cloud SQL helps Google Nest solve traditional DB challenges





Editor's note: Google Nest, the leader in smart home products, migrated its legacy services to Google Cloud with minimal downtime, no outages, and no data loss or corruption. Here, we explain how the team reduced infrastructure costs, increased performance, and improved system reliability.

Google Nest makes a variety of smart home products, including smart speakers, smart doorbells, and smart thermostats. Our products work together beautifully to help customers stay informed, feel safer at home, and more connected with friends and family.

Key legacy systems suffer from cost, complexity and risk

When Google acquired Nest Labs in 2014, we also inherited the smart home company's technology infrastructure. This includes critical subscription services deployed on AWS, leveraging Amazon EC2 instances for database management.

Maintaining the infrastructure to support these subscriptions was a major undertaking. On the application side, our team managed a number of different services, including an SAP Hybris instance used for subscription management. This traditional infrastructure included terabytes of subscription data stored in multiple MySQL databases, all running on Amazon EC2. Most of these workloads were not self-managed services, so our site reliability engineer (SRE) had the hard job of monitoring and managing these systems on his 24/7 schedule. I was there.

What we want: A sustainable future for MySQL workloads

We recognized that our current approach to running legacy infrastructure was not sustainable. We wanted to create a cloud-based architecture to replace the limitations of his traditional MySQL database environment. First and foremost, it means using managed services to reduce maintenance overhead. We also needed true horizontal scalability with rapid resiliency, measurable improvements in system availability and resiliency, and robust monitoring tools that accurately informed us of the current status of these and other post-migration KPIs.

Picking a winner: Cloud SQL stands out

Cloud SQL was the ideal solution for managing traditional subscription data. Cloud SQL is a secure, fully managed, and automated service that allows you to take over database management, reduce operational costs, and maintain the reliability and performance you need for your critical subscription services. Cloud SQL also seamlessly integrated with other Google Cloud services, including various monitoring and analysis tools, and provided a simple, near-zero-downtime migration experience.

Once we determined our future state, we divided the migration into two main parts. First, he migrated the subscription services on this infrastructure to Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and then migrated his traditional MySQL database to Cloud SQL for MySQL. We started looking for a tool that would help us avoid downtime and outages, minimize the risk of data loss or corruption, and validate migrated data. Two powerful features that made a big difference during the migration process are:

Database Migration Service (DMS) has significantly reduced the expected operational burden during database migration. This fully managed service handled nearly every aspect of the migration, from server provisioning to automated monitoring and seamless autoscaling support. DMS also leverages a change data capture (CDC) model to significantly reduce strain on system resources and enable real-time database migration with near-zero continuous replication delays. The Data Verification Tool (DVT) verified terabytes of subscription data with limitations. Total migration downtime is less than 1 hour.

When we began the process of migrating our traditional subscription infrastructure, we knew it was important to move quickly. But he also knew that choosing the wrong migration option in an environment with multiple MySQL instances and terabytes of data could mean living with cost, complexity, and risk. Working with the Cloud SQL team, we were able to quickly and successfully migrate him from his AWS environment by:

By leveraging a continuous migration process and secure connectivity, we eliminate nearly all performance, reliability, and data integrity risks associated with migrations of this scale, ensuring no user data is lost or corrupted. Set a standard for setting up legacy infrastructure to ensure consistent long-term cost savings for future migration projects. Big payoff: Cloud SQL delivers on its potential.

Cloud SQL continues to meet and exceed our expectations across the board. For example, migrating a legacy database to a fully managed cloud environment frees up at least 10% of SRE's valuable bandwidth, providing an opportunity to redirect it from low-value maintenance and administration tasks to more strategic projects. Ta. As expected, Cloud SQL lowers operational costs, leaving us with little time to manage our infrastructure, handle backup and replication, add storage capacity, and handle other day-to-day tasks. Finally, by consolidating our traditional subscription infrastructure into Google Cloud, we are already seeing significant performance improvements, including a 25% improvement in our key p50 latency metric.

Our experience with Cloud SQL definitely came in handy when planning these migrations, and we were looking forward to the next opportunity to take advantage of all that Cloud SQL has to offer.

let's start

