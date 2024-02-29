



Tech Alpharetta collaborates with Stellar Consulting Solutions to host 4th Annual Golf Classic

Alpharetta businesses and nonprofits co-sponsor tournament to support STEAM mentoring program for high school girls

Tech Alpharetta, a nonprofit organization supporting technology innovation in the City of Alpharetta, has partnered with Alpharetta-based Stellar Consulting Solutions and its title sponsor Dell Technologies/Dell for Startups to host its fourth annual golf tournament. announced that it would be held. The event will be held on Monday, September 30th at Manor Golf & Country Club in Milton.

The annual Golf Classic was created to further Tech Alpharetta's mission to grow technology and innovation in the City of Alpharetta, a thriving technology hub with more than 900 technology companies. Tech Alpharetta has pledged to donate his 50% of the tournament's net proceeds to the Tech Alpharetta Women Forums STEAM Mentoring Program for high school girls at Alpharetta's Innovation Academy High School. Tech Alpharetta Women Forum, currently an independent nonprofit organization applying for 501c(3) status, operates the popular Her STEAM Mentoring Program.

The annual Golf Classic provides an opportunity to connect with local technology executives in a fun and engaging golf tournament while raising funds to serve more high school girls through the Women's Forum STEAM Mentoring Program , said Karen Cashion, president and CEO of Tech Alpharetta. .

The tournament's four-person scramble begins at 10 a.m. and includes a new contest sponsored by this year's title sponsor, Dell Technologies/Dell for Startups.

Varun Jhanjee, CEO of Stellar Consulting Solutions, is always excited to partner with Tech Alpharetta to host this event each year. As the Alpharetta technology community continues to evolve, Tech Alpharetta's impact and programs are more important than ever.

Both registration and sponsorship opportunities are currently open. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3vmz2ek.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (formerly Alpharetta Technology Commission) is the first organization of its kind in Georgia, founded in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is now an independent 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. With a mission to support the growth of Alpharetta's technology and innovation, the organization includes strategic advisory boards for Alpharetta's leading technology companies, technology thought leadership events for area technology executives, and a vibrant technology home base. It includes the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a startup incubator. Dozens of tech startups. The independent Tech Alpharetta Women Forum, Inc. works in partnership with Tech Alpharetta. For more information, please visit https://www.techalfaretta.com.

About Stella Consulting Solutions:

Stellar Consulting Solutions is a national award-winning certified minority (MBE) technology staffing and solutions services firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Our company specializes in providing a technical, functional, agile and experienced workforce. Stellars Extended Team Model reduces time to market and allows clients to focus on growing and expanding their business. Our one-stop-shop approach also provides access to a cadre of information technology experts who can assist with training, onsite staffing, and solution deployment (onsite/offshore).

We have a reputation for delivering superior solutions with industry-leading best practices while striving to achieve high ethical standards, all of which have made us one of the fastest growing companies in the country. It has become one of the niche companies.

Media Contact Rachel Jimenez Trevelino/Keller (404) 214-0722 Ext.113 [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229083545/en/

