Google Podcasts





G: The smartest animal in the world

This episode starts with a rant. This rant in particular comes from Dan Ember, a science writer who loves animals but despises animal intelligence research. Dunn said that many of the ways we study animals involve tests that are thought to show humans are smart, which is not the animal we are trying to study. His rant got us thinking: What is the smartest animal in the world? And is there an unbiased way to understand it if we abandon the rubric of human intelligence? ? Obviously, it is.? And it's a live game show judged by Judd, Robert, and the dog. The last episode of His G, our series on intelligence, was recorded as a live show at Green Space in New York City in May 2019, and now we're once again sharing that Game His Show with you. Two Science writers, Dan Ember and Laurel Brightman, and two of his comedians, Tracy Clayton and Jordan Mendoza, compete against each other to find the world's smartest animal. They provided us with a series of funny and entertaining stories about unexpectedly smart animals and helped change the way we think about intelligence in all animals, including ourselves. _Thank you to Bill Berloni, Macy (the dog), and everyone at The Greene Space. _ Episode quote: Podcast: Click here to listen to more of the RADIOLAB G series (https://radiolab.org/series/) radiolab-presents-g). Video: Check out the video of the live event here!_ (_https://fb.watch/qczu3n1ooA/) _The newsletter is published every Wednesday. It includes short essays, recommendations, and details about other ways to interact with the show. __Sign Up__ (https://radiolab.org/newsletter)!_ _Radiolab is supported by listeners like you. Support Radiolab by becoming a member of __The Lab__ (https://members.radiolab.org/) today. Follow the show on __Instagram__, __Twitter__, __Facebook__ @radiolab and share your thoughts by emailing [email protected]__. _ _ Leadership support for Radiolabs science programming is provided by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Science Sandbox, Simmons Foundation Initiatives, and the John Templeton Foundation. Fundamental support for Radiolab was provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

