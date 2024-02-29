Why every company needs a GenAI innovation layer





Written by Dan Kramer

If 2023 is the year of generative AI experimentation, 2024 will be the year of implementation.

Companies across all sectors are recognizing the need to add generative AI applications and frameworks to their technology stacks this year. Otherwise, you will be left behind. If the idea of ​​becoming an AI-first company seems daunting, you're not alone.

Even the biggest companies are still figuring out how to incorporate generative AI into their daily business.

Dan Kramer

With so many options, where do you start?

One of the best ways is to build a GenAI innovation layer into your technology stack. You don't need a large team of data scientists or engineers to do this. There are steps even companies with small technology teams can take right now.

First, what is the GenAI Innovation Layer? Quite simply, it is about incorporating generative AI into everyday business activities to unlock new creative workflows, accelerate innovation projects, and get work done faster and faster. It's a smart way to execute.

Below, we walk you through a five-step process for building a GenAI innovation layer that helps business and creative teams design new innovation products and drive creative outcomes.

Step 1: Build the right team

Creating an AI innovation layer requires the right team. This doesn't necessarily mean you need a large team of data scientists or software engineers, but you do need a few key people to lead the project.

The first and most important thing to define is how the project will be structured, who will have access to critical data, and how that data will be protected. And, of course, everyone across the organization needs to understand the importance of building an AI innovation layer.

Building an AI innovation layer should not be a side project, but an integrated business process for 2024.

Step 2: Organize your data

To incorporate AI across your entire technology stack, you must first ensure that your data is in the best order. The easiest way to organize your structured data so that it is accessible to your AI layer is to deploy an index builder tool such as Chroma DB, Pinecone, or LlamaIndex to create a vector database of your content.

Structured data includes customer data, video transcripts, documents, PDFs, presentations, spreadsheets, and more. The advantage of these systems is that users can process unstructured data such as interview records, customer feedback, and handle documents very well.

These systems require some level of skill to collect, process, and reliably edit or secure sensitive information. Some tools, such as LlamaIndex, do some of this heavy lifting automatically, while other database tools, such as Elastic, also provide security insights into how the database is being used. To do.

Developers have many options, and teams must choose the one that best fits the project's size, security, and architectural requirements. Organizing all your data into a vector database creates a digital twin that is a complete mirror of all your data and can be accessed by any AI system.

Step 3: Build structures that allow AI to query data

Now that we have our data, we need to find patterns within it. To do this, build a custom AI agent to run the queries. These agents should be accessible through an easy-to-use interface, such as a chat bar, that integrates directly into people's daily workflow.

Creating these prompts must be done in two parts. First, decide which persona you want your agent to take on. For example, you can have your agent speak like a management consultant who specializes in consumer-driven design. You then need to specify what you want the agent to do and the format in which it should respond. The key here is to do some research within your organization to understand which format best suits your team's needs. We recommend that you test and iterate these internal agent prompts with your target users. There is no perfect way to create these internal agent prompts, but there are general prompting methods that anyone can use. For example, give her three examples that explain your thinking and show measurable metrics for each of X and Y in a table.

Step 4: Try multi-agent prompts

Finally, you're ready to ask your AI agent a question. The more context you can provide with your question, the better.

Once you have created multiple prompts that will be integrated into your daily workflow, you can start training them to work with your multi-agent system. Here, we connect multiple AI agents with different but intersecting roles.

When they work together, they can complete tasks more efficiently than a single agent. There are several examples of this application, including ChatDev, a multi-agent virtual software company.

When building multi-agents, we have had the greatest success by taking a human-centered design approach. Whether your prompts work on their own or work together as multiple agents, you need to ensure that they do so with an empathetic mindset and an awareness of user diversity. You can build prompts using parameters such as designing answers with empathy, tolerance, and clarity to suit different user experiences.

At this stage, some type of model monitoring can be incorporated. Adding tools like Openlayer to your stack can help you understand how well your system is performing for your users over time.

Step 5: Measure the AI ​​innovation layer

Incorporating AI into every activity can only help companies achieve their business goals, generate new revenue, and better serve their customers. This requires implementing a measurement framework to ensure that the AI ​​innovation layer is delivering real value.

For example, determine KPIs that measure new customer sign-ups, product downloads, employee time savings, etc. You can also use multi-agent prompts to generate potential future scenarios for products, business outcomes, and other measurable business objectives. You can then measure the actual results for these scenarios by creating visualizations using multi-agent prompts again.

Generative AI is already transforming the way people work, think, and create, but it has primarily been an tool used by individuals. By incorporating generative AI into your technology stack, it can become an integral part of everyday creative and business workflows, providing new insights into your company's data, processes, and future strategy.

Dan Kraemer is a founder, thought leader, educator, and international speaker on the intersection of design and business strategy. As co-CEO and co-founder of IA Collaborative, he combines a generative design perspective with analytical business strategy to help companies like Airbnb, Allstate, Audi, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Philips, Samsung, and Sonos. We support the formulation of growth strategies. He develops innovations and builds new businesses.

Related books:

Illustration: Dom Guzman

Stay up to date on recent funding rounds, acquisitions, and more with Crunchbase Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.crunchbase.com/ai/generative-ai-innovation-layer-kraemer-iacollaborative/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos