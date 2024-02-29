Ericsson and Intel aim to power open RAN, AI innovation with Tech Hub





Ericsson and Intel announced what they claim is the latest milestone in communications technology development at the Santa Clara Tech Hub.

Since the Tech Hub collaboration began in May 2022, Ericsson and Intel have been exploring possibilities in the areas of joint security, sustainability, energy efficiency and ecosystem solutions.

The companies have already achieved a series of firsts through their partnership, including end-to-end cloud radio access network (RAN) calls on 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with vRAN Boost achieved in June 2023. I claim that. This release is said to have demonstrated the portability of Ericssons Cloud RAN software across Intel CPU generations.

Ericsson and Intel are also collaborating on software optimization to take full advantage of the built-in telemetry capabilities of Intel Xeon processors to dynamically manage processor power.

The two companies have expanded their cooperation to focus on applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the RAN domain. Ericsson is working towards a democratized AI framework that employs a portable, compute-agnostic methodology for his AI inference at the edge. This approach is designed to effectively use far-edge resources, free from vertical-specific constraints, and enable more versatile AI applications across the network ecosystem.

This collaboration extends to the integration of insights from the Intel vRAN AI Development Kit, which has the potential to improve the availability of the rApps ecosystem and enhance Ericsson's network automation and optimization.

Ericsson is one of the vendors in a consortium led by AT&T and Verizon to receive an award from the National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA) for establishing an open RAN test, evaluation, and validation plan. The company is committed to increasing its investments in network innovation, particularly in open RAN and AI technologies, and its partnership with Intel furthers its efforts to foster interoperability and accelerate the development of a robust open RAN ecosystem. It says it will be strengthened.

Mr. Ten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, said that our Tech Hub collaboration spans a number of Cloud RAN enhancements using Intel technology, enabling innovation within cloud-based networks, and most recently Intel said it achieved its first cloud RAN call on Granite Rapids-D processor. .

We look forward to expanding our joint efforts with Intel to shape the adoption of AI technology in the RAN. This includes work on an AI development kit for rApp development to leverage off-the-shelf hardware at the edge of AI workloads while addressing the infrastructure requirements for AI model inference.

Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel's Network and Edge Solutions Group, added: “Ericsson's first successful development of our Granite Rapids-D processor is an extraordinary achievement made possible by the close and long-term cooperation between our two companies and the cooperation of both companies.” Intel Xeon Inherent software portability of the processor.

This confirms that Ericsson and Intel Tech Hubs continue to be a powerhouse of innovation, driving new milestones in the evolution of RAN, as well as exploring new future technologies such as artificial intelligence and new RAN algorithms. Just one more piece of evidence to prove it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/366571792/Ericsson-Intel-look-to-double-down-on-Open-RAN-AI-innovation-with-Tech-Hub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos