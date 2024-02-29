Nothing Phone 2A arrives at MWC 2024 before being announced on March 5th





The Nothing Phone 2A arrives late at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to reveal its full design, while the remaining details are saved for the March 5th launch event.

The phone arrived at the convention site on Tuesday, and an unboxing video was posted on Nothing's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The Nothing Phone 2A's design will be fully revealed at Mobile World Congress, but Nothing is waiting for more details on the device to be announced on March 5th.

there is nothing

The unboxing video highlights the many design changes made to the 2A compared to the Nothing Phone 2. This includes things like the central placement of the two rear cameras and a plastic design that allows for some transparency on the sides of the phone.

The video does not show the phone being turned on, but a social media post that Nothing reposted to his X account shows a distinctive glyph lit up in the top half around the camera. It is shown that The bottom half has a swirling design that looks like the number 2 has been integrated.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Special Edition phone looks good in purple See all photos

But beyond a peek at the Nothing Phone 2A, this Mobile World Congress visit also serves as a preview of Nothing's own March 5th event. In an earlier teaser video, Nothing also revealed that the upcoming 2A phone will run on a Mediatek processor, rather than his Qualcomm processor like his previous Nothing phones. Pricing for the 2A has not been disclosed, but given the choice to use plastic rather than metal for the phone's body, the phone could be a cheaper alternative to the $599 Nothing Phone 2 there is.

If the Nothing Phone 2A is indeed a cheap flagship, it will join other companies' efforts like the $500 OnePlus 12R, $600 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and $499 Google Pixel 7A.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/nothing-phone-2a-arrives-to-mwc-2024-ahead-of-march-5-reveal/

