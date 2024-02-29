ZTE wins multiple awards for innovative solutions at GTI Awards 2024





Barcelona, ​​Spain, February 29, 2024 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading global provider of information and communication technology solutions, has won multiple awards at the GTI Awards 2024. Specifically, the company's smart grid: Turkcell's energy distribution network and 5G integration project won the “Innovative Mobile Services and Applications Award”, ZTE Dynamic RIS 2.0 – Cost-effective and Sustainable 5G-A Wins the 'Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award' for its 5G-A Powered VR multiplayer PvP gaming solution, which won the 'Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award'.

Smart grid: Turkcell's energy distribution network and 5G integration project wins “Innovative Mobile Services and Applications Award”

ZTE collaborated with Turkcell, ABB, BEDA, NETA and GSL Engineering to launch an innovative smart grid system in Turkiye, making great progress in the power industry. Incorporating the latest His 5G applications, this system focuses on differential protection and is part of the expansion of His 5G applications in power distribution networks by Turkcell, Trkiye's leading digital operator. The project included the establishment of low-latency communications over his 5G network between his two substations in Berkehir, Istanbul, under BEDA's on-site responsibility. This innovation is of great importance because it allows protection circuits to be activated quickly in the event of a fault, thereby minimizing the area and duration affected by the fault. This project uses a 3GPP Release 16 Robustel EG5120 5G industrial modem provided by GSL Engineering. This is a breakthrough in the industry.

Differential protection services, a key feature of smart grid systems, make decisions based on simultaneous terminal current differential measurements. To achieve accurate protection and rapid response, the system requires time synchronization between terminals and utilizes differential protection algorithms for terminal sampling and operational data collection. Upon detecting a fault, the terminal quickly disconnects the appropriate switches, enabling precise fault location and isolation, ensuring reliable operation of the power distribution grid.

Smart grid systems have several advantages. First, 5G connectivity for differential protection is achieved through innovative technological means, freeing from the limitations of traditional large-scale fiber deployments. This provides a more flexible and cost-effective solution for a wide range of applications in smart grid systems. Second, the system's differentiated features and benefits provide reliable power infrastructure for both commercial and consumer markets, reducing operational costs and downtime while improving operational efficiency in the power industry. can be effectively reduced. Additionally, implementing differential protection over 5G connectivity not only offers convenience and speed, but also demonstrates sustainability and rapid deployment capabilities, providing strong support for large-scale differential protection deployments. To do.

ZTE Dynamic RIS 2.0 – Wins “Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award” for cost-effective and sustainable 5G-A and beyond

As 5G is widely deployed at scale, the industry has begun researching and exploring the next stage of 5G evolution, known as 5G-A. With the vision of achieving higher communication speeds in 5G-A, expansion into higher frequency bands has become a key technology direction. However, while higher frequency bands offer wider bandwidth and higher data rates, they also face challenges such as signal blockage and reduced coverage, which poses a major challenge for carriers in future network evolution. Masu.

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) technology represents a revolutionary advancement over traditional wireless communication technology. Electromagnetic metamaterials are utilized to dynamically control the propagation properties of electromagnetic waves, enabling intelligent tuning of wireless signals and significantly enhancing the performance and coverage of wireless networks. D-RIS stands out as the industry's first RIS to support dynamic coordination with base stations. An award-winning second generation product, D-RIS 2.0 offers features such as high gain, low power consumption, and easy deployment. By coordinating 5G-A base stations with D-RIS 2.0, the coverage range of 5G-A base stations can be extended by 30%, the signal gain can reach up to 30dB, and the power consumption can be as low as 30 Watts.

In the current rapid development of 5G networks, the application possibilities of D-RIS 2.0 are especially wide. It effectively addresses signal coverage issues in complex environments within higher frequency bands, improves user experience while reducing costs and energy consumption associated with base station construction, and supports 5G-A and 6G. Forging new paths for the sustainable evolution of wireless networks.

5G-A Powers VR Multiplayer PvP Gaming Solution Wins “Innovative Mobile Services and Applications Award”

Achieving high quality graphics in VR multiplayer P2P games requires extensive data interaction. Traditional backpack-packed local rendering solutions faced challenges such as low mobility, player age restrictions, and severe thermal issues, which severely limited their applicability. At the same time, increasing floor efficiency is a key factor in increasing commercial revenue, as it is essential to provide a shared gaming experience to more users within a limited space.

To address these issues, 5G-A XR dedicated network solutions have emerged. Architecturally, this solution supports the transition from backpack-style local rendering to edge server cloud rendering by leveraging an adaptive rendering framework that provides flexibility in choosing where to deploy rendering servers. Schedule compute resources efficiently and maximize hardware capabilities. On the network side, end-to-end performance guarantees for XR services are ensured by adopting frame-level intelligent scheduling and optimization strategies.

ZTE collaborates with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), China Mobile Beijing Branch, Qualcomm Technologies, Xiaomi, and Sky Limit Entertainment to create the spacious environment of Sky Limit Entertainment's Soreal Paradise in Shugang Park. recently finished testing a multiplayer VR game. ,Beijing. Utilizing a 5G-A dedicated XR network solution, the average air interface latency is less than 10ms, supporting more than 50 users online simultaneously, demonstrating the potential to reach a wider market.

The GTI Awards aim to recognize the achievements and successes of industry players in 5G development across a wide range of market segments. ZTE's recognition of his three GTI awards is a testament to ZTE's outstanding contributions in the advancement of ICT technology and commitment to promoting the development of an interconnected and intelligent world.

