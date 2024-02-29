Rio Tinto's copper aims to power the future





America's fast-growing industry is increasingly dependent on copper.

The critical minerals produced by Rio Tinto play a key role in enriching modern life and are helping to drive the transition to clean energy, said Rio Tinto Copper Chief Operating Officer said Clayton Walker. Consider the increased demand for electric vehicles, copper piping in your home's power lines, smartphones, electronic devices, and more. Everything that cannot live without copper contains copper.

The importance of this was driven home to NAM last Friday during a leadership field visit to the Resolution Copper Mine, a project in Arizona that has the potential to supply up to 25% of the nation's copper needs. .

Making a revolution: Rio Tinto, which produces more than 10 different minerals and metals around the world, has copper operations in Utah and Mongolia with joint ventures in Chile and Peru, and a Resolution Copper project in Australia. and is working on opening another copper mine.

Walker told NAM that these businesses will become increasingly important as global demand for EVs increases, as EVs require more copper than traditional vehicles. The metal is also needed for EV charging stations and wind turbines, which can contain up to 4.7 tonnes of copper, Walker said.

Now you can afford speed: The United States consumes about 2 million tons of copper per year, but produces just over 1 million tons. But by 2035, Walker said demand will be around 4 million to 5 million tonnes of copper per year. The question is, where do we get the additional copper?

In his opinion, the answer should lie here. Once approved, Resolution Copper can help you make that happen.Copper produced by Resolution will strengthen the U.S. supply chain and reduce dependence on imports. [and] Increase jobs while adopting world-class sustainability standards. At that site, we have been working toward permitting for the past 11 years, Walker continued.Average time to approval [a mining project] In America, it's 17 to 20 years. It's a long time. I'm not asking people to cut corners, but can we speed up the process?

Critical Minerals List: Policymakers can also enhance production of copper and other critical materials by harmonizing the efforts of multiple agencies to promote domestic production.

For example, the Department of the Interior has developed a list of critical minerals that are essential to the U.S. economy or national security and whose supply chains are susceptible to disruption. The Energy Division conducts critical materials assessments of energy-critical materials. Harmonizing these lists would create more avenues for domestic supply, Walker said. That way, project permits can be obtained faster and manufacturers can be supplied with the necessary minerals and materials, including copper, faster.

Not your grandfather's mining company. Another item on the company's to-do list is changing the public perception of the industry.

We don't use pickaxes or wheelbarrows, Walker laughed. We have a control center comparable to NASA. It leverages drones, AI, and autonomous equipment. Rio Tinto has the world's first driverless truck and our teams continue to leverage and benefit from high-tech innovation. Walker said effectively communicating the sophistication of his company's business is an ongoing challenge for manufacturers. We need to continue engaging with schools to educate and discuss the different careers and opportunities available, as well as highlighting the potential of manufacturing career paths that offer great jobs with multiple opportunities. there is.

Final words: It's our responsibility to help show the next generation what opportunities are available, Walker concluded.

