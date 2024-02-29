Generative AI meets generative empathy





Marketing is increasingly reliant on the seemingly limitless possibilities of generative AI. Her DALL-E for images, tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Jasper to instantly create taglines, ads, and even entire campaigns, and predictive algorithms that keep getting smarter. According to Drift, 64% of marketers are already using AI to enhance their strategies, with the majority reporting positive results. As these technologies become more widespread, they promise to unleash creativity on an unprecedented scale.

But revolutionary impact also requires evolutionary caution. This new discipline requires CMOs to embrace new competencies to guide brands through exponential technological change while maintaining enduring human values. Without the generative empathy of a deep and curious understanding of a consumer’s situation, struggles, and values, AI-driven connections are likely to decline over time. Generative CMOs take a strategic leadership approach centered on balancing advanced AI capabilities with a genuine commitment to understanding and acting on consumers' contexts, struggles, emotions, and aspirations. Masu.

What is generative empathy?

Generative empathy combines:

Cognitive empathy: Intellectually understand how consumers think and want Emotional empathy: Emotionally resonate with how consumers feel Generative behavior: Create innovations that respond to real human needs

Generative empathy goes beyond mere understanding and actively co-creates solutions that resonate on a deeper level. This form of practical empathy is essential to marketing success.

Brands based on this approach understand where their target audience is coming from and what they really need. Continually incorporating these generative insights into creative decision-making helps ensure that we don't lose sight of serving people rather than pursuing innovation itself. AI can simulate personal messages and analyze data for insights, but to achieve true connection, it needs to identify authentic emotional and social contexts and carefully interact with them. need to be addressed. Only human creativity applied for human benefit can achieve this.

Why is generative empathy important now?

The rapid pace of technological innovation leaves little room to address ethical issues regarding consumer well-being and unintended consequences.

As social media feeds optimized solely for engagement are linked to the mental health crisis among teens, platforms like Meta are facing backlash for prioritizing profit over social impact. . Despite having advanced data analytics, Peloton released a holiday ad depicting a woman receiving a Peloton bike as a gift from her husband. The ad was widely criticized as sexist, dystopian, and promoting unhealthy relationships, alienating key customers.

British insurance startup Marshmallow takes a more thoughtful approach, investing two years in understanding consumer perspectives through grassroots community engagement and dinner table conversations about car insurance before developing its product. Did. Marshmallow has developed an AI-powered platform tailored to specifically alleviate pain points in the auto insurance market. The result was enthusiastic pre-launch support for this consumer-focused foundation, as evidenced by an exploding waiting list.

These examples highlight why combining cutting-edge capabilities with core human virtues is now an urgent imperative for sustainable success. According to Microsoft's 2022 Global AI Survey, “Most people want AI to emulate human abilities such as reason, judgment, and empathy, not exceed human abilities. ” Brands that prioritize understanding consumer context and emotion when building AI capabilities will gain stronger customer loyalty and preference.

In essence, generative empathy complements advanced analytics and automation. Used in tandem, marketers can scale their intelligence while grounding their innovations in real consumer struggles, emotions, and aspirations. If we focus only on efficiency, we risk losing the human touch.

There are four main reasons why this combination is important right now:

Personalized engagement also requires deep understanding. Sophisticated emotion detection tools like Affectiva currently boast over 90% accuracy. However, interpretation still relies on an intuitive human lens informed by cultural context. Moreover, expressions do not necessarily correspond to inner feelings and require external recognition. In other words, these systems complement, rather than replace, the production of rich empathy. Trust in automated engagement remains tied to recognition of the humanity behind it. His 2020 research by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that consumers are more likely to share their data with companies that offer clear benefits, such as personalized experiences or improved products and services. I did. As creative AI takes on a more prominent role, it will be important to foster this awareness through leadership and tone and ensure it remains intact. Empathy drives responsible innovation during exponential change. AI modeling without human insight risks excluding marginalized perspectives and propagating bias. Generative empathy monitoring prevents this. Resonating requires radical listening, not assumptions. Even rigorous data analysis cannot replace a direct understanding of the struggles, barriers, and aspirations of the people your brand is trying to serve. This inside-out connection ensures that innovation is powerful.

The bottom line is that technology lacking human wisdom risks causing harm. Brands focused on growth cannot afford to focus on one or the other. Going forward, we will combine empathy and AI as interdependent engines of progress.

Brands that hit the generative sweet spot

Truly transformative marketing combines cutting-edge technological capabilities with a timeless ability to understand and improve the human condition. When generative AI and generative empathy are combined, they unlock synergistic potential and amplify the strengths of each.

When done correctly, this blend unlocks great potential. When AI works well, it amplifies human insight and compassion, rather than replacing it. Brands that combine AI capabilities with empathy generation are already making headway.

Retail brands like The North Face use AI to analyze customer conversations and identify unmet needs. But the resulting product innovations remain focused on empowering outdoor adventurers to do what they love, not just driving sales. Beauty brand MAC has gone even further with the help of AI emotion detection. The company's lipstick try-on AR tool not only presents users with options, but also responds in real time to subtle expressions of joy or doubt, guiding users towards shades they'll truly enjoy. Southwest Airlines is also investing in an AI-driven conversation system that centers on empathy. The company's chatbot measures customer satisfaction while fulfilling customer requests, and connects travelers with agents when conversations go awry. Feedback is used for continuous improvement.

These human-centered AI applications are examples of generative empathy in action, using data to deeply understand situations, emotions, and needs to create bespoke solutions.

Tactical tips for creating empathy

Meeting these expectations requires responsible development and application. Technical accountability measures like AI bias testing and emotion detection are a starting point. But purely technical fixes are not enough. Ongoing collaboration with the real people affected by innovation remains invaluable to address ethical complexities that cannot be addressed by algorithms alone.

Above all else, intent matters. When your primary goal is a narrow metric like click-through rate, it becomes dangerously easy to ignore real-world results. But when the core motivation comes from applying compassion and creativity for good, advances through AI will enhance, not disrupt.

However, with so many existing marketing priorities, enabling this in practice can be unclear. How can CMOs incorporate these capabilities? Here are some key starting points.

Establish a Lived Experience Advisory Council of loyal customers to provide quarterly guidance on the truth behind the data. Conduct multicultural design thinking workshops to test resonance before launching a campaign or major release. A monthly digital survey of front-line staff who interact directly with customers reveals on-the-ground insights that analysts miss. Set up a real-time online focus group panel that can be polled whenever additional user perspectives are needed. Dedicated staff time is reserved for thorough interviews to uncover overlooked consumer needs. Build mechanisms to enable rapid response at scale when gaps arise. Pilot “Empathy Labs” – Collaborate with partners to design human-centered campaigns. Implement immersive simulations to help your team experience consumer challenges first-hand. Example: Ford's “Empathy Berry” pregnancy vest. Tie her KPI of empathy generation directly to the executive team's incentive structure. Example: Linking executive compensation with Mastercard to her ESG metrics.The rise of the generative CMO

As emerging technologies rapidly evolve the marketing function, CMOs have a strategic opportunity to responsibly lead their teams toward a model that accelerates growth. The key is to balance generative AI systems that dramatically improve ideation, personalization, and insights with a genuine commitment to understanding consumer context and creatively improving the consumer experience. It is to take.

Leadership with empathy is morally right and drives smarter innovation and commercial returns. According to McKinsey & Company, data shows purpose-driven brands outperform the S&P 500 and emotion-focused strategies improve ROI. Under-addressed struggles and unmet needs include billion-dollar ideas.

This potential is unlocked when CMOs invest equally in technological advancements and the human well-being they serve. By assuming the role of stewardship and ensuring innovation is aligned with human values ​​such as dignity and compassion, marketing leaders can realize ethically meaningful benefits while maintaining competitive differentiation. . Growing brands are those guided by generative CMOs who are dedicated to increasing value for both shareholders and stakeholders through technological change. The time to move forward is now.

