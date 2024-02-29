OpenAI supports Humane AI Pin in negotiations with Indian telecom companies to enter Indian market





BARCELONA: Sam Altman's OpenAI-backed Humane AI Pin has started early discussions with Indian telecom companies to bring the device to the Indian market. In an interaction, co-founder Imran Chaudhry said that since the introduction of the device, the highest number of inquiries have come from India.

“The biggest market we are getting inquiries from is India, which is very exciting for Bethany and I was trying to find the right way to enter India because India is very big in terms of technology adoption. “Because it's an avid audience. It's almost within biology itself,” he said.

“We are currently in initial discussions with Indian telecom companies and we hope to make some announcements in this space,” he added.

Humane, founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhry, has raised about $200 million from backers including Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Humane AI Pin is currently available in the US for $699 and requires a communications plan starting at $24 per month. Shipping will begin in the United States in March 2024. A monthly subscription gives users access to a phone number and unlimited data to run as many AI-powered queries as possible. They partnered with T-Mobile to launch in the US market and recently announced plans for their first international expansion with South Korean carrier SK Telecom.

AI pins are small devices that can be clipped to clothing or accessories. You can search the Internet, create and send posts that include emails, messages, and verbal prompts, answer questions, and even share information about objects in front of you.

It's powered by an unnamed Snapdragon chipset for on-device AI features, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device's AI engine is OpenAI's GPT-4. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G (eSIM), dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS.

AI Pin allows users to communicate with AI chatbots through voice and laser ink technology. Chaudhari said they are working with partners to develop various use cases.

“We have a lot of partners who are really excited about this contextual computing and its ability to not only recognize things, but guide things. “We also have partners who are there, like co-pilots and things like surgeries and procedures like that, who basically help with the diagnosis,” he said.

He pointed out that the technology will allow devices to be integrated into users' lives and will ultimately complement the smartphone market rather than disrupt it.

Published: February 29, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

